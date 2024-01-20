Late equaliser keeps Algeria's Afcon hopes alive

Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah netted a stoppage-time equaliser to escape defeat at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) during their exciting 2-2 draw with Burkina Faso in Bouake on Saturday.

This last gasp draw spared the 2019 champions from yet another disappointing result at the tournament.

Baghdad Bounedjah netted from a corner five minutes into stoppage time at the end to ensure a share of the spoils and deny Burkina Faso early progress to the next stage.