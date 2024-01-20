Soccer

Late equaliser keeps Algeria's Afcon hopes alive

20 January 2024 - 18:35 By Reuters
Ibrahim Blati Toure of Burkina Faso is challenged Sofiane Feghouli of Algeria (R) during their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match at Peace Stadium in Bouake.
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah netted a stoppage-time equaliser to escape defeat at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) during their exciting 2-2 draw with Burkina Faso in Bouake on Saturday.

This last gasp draw spared the 2019 champions from yet another disappointing result at the tournament.

Baghdad Bounedjah netted from a corner five minutes into stoppage time at the end to ensure a share of the spoils and deny Burkina Faso early progress to the next stage.

Bounedjah scored both Algeria’s goals while Mohamed Konate and Bertrand Traore netted for the Burkinabe, who remain top of Group D on four points to two of Algeria.

The two other teams in the group – Angola and Mauritania – were playing later on Saturday in Bouake. 

