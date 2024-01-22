Soccer

Egypt's Salah to return to Liverpool after Afcon injury

22 January 2024 - 11:03 By Reuters
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (wearing red) in action with Ghana's Gideon Mensah.
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Mohamed Salah will return to Liverpool for treatment on his hamstring injury, but only after watching Egypt complete their group fixtures at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals when they meet Cape Verde in Abidjan on Monday.

The Egypt Football Association (EFA) confirmed he will continue his treatment at his club as Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp had suggested earlier on Sunday after Liverpool's 4-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth.

Egypt, however, still hope Salah could play a role at the tournament.

“We are hoping to catch him in the semi-finals of the Africa Nations Cup in case of qualification,” the EFA said in a statement.

It is still not clear how long Salah will be out after pulling up with the hamstring injury before halftime in their clash against Ghana on Thursday, but Klopp said: “However long he is out, I think probably everybody sees that it makes sense that he is doing the rehab with us or with our people.

On whether Salah could feature again for Egypt during the tournament at the Ivory Coast, Klopp said: “I’m not a doctor. I would say if Egypt qualify for the final and he is fit before the final then probably yes. Why not?”

Salah spoke to reporters earlier on Sunday but did not offer more on his injury.

“My injury is still there but the most important thing now is to speak about the game,” he told a press conference ahead of the Cape Verde game. “Our primary goal is to secure qualification for the next round, with skilled players, a good coach and a clear vision.

“We're fully committed to giving our best in the tournament and we just need to fight and see what will happen,” he added of the game with Cape Verde, who despite being the smallest country at the finals have already secured top place in the group.

Salah also spoke about the fact he is yet to win a trophy with Egypt, having twice been a runner-up at the Cup of Nations.

“I have won everything possible but not this one yet. It will happen somehow, that is what I believe, and whatever I believe I achieve, so sooner or later it will happen.

“Everybody knows what it means to any player to win an Africa Cup. We were unlucky at the last one and also in Gabon. The players are very motivated to win the tournament. We all want to win it.”

Salah, who has 96 caps, was in the side that lost to Cameroon in the 2017 decider in Gabon and again at the last edition in Cameroon two years ago, where Senegal edged them on post-match penalties.

MORE:

Hugo Broos says Bafana’s victory over Namibia is a huge confidence booster ahead of Tunisia

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes South Africa ticked a few boxes with their convincing win over Namibia as the Belgian tactician shifts focus ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Bafana bring Namibia to their knees, get Afcon campaign back on track

Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign is back on track after a 4-0 thrashing of Namibia.
Sport
13 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in court

The suspects accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back before the Pretoria high court on Monday.
News
3 hours ago

Late equaliser keeps Algeria’s Afcon hopes alive

Algeria netted a stoppage-time equaliser to escape defeat at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Saturday in a 2-2 draw with Burkina Faso in Group D ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal get back on track with 5-0 thrashing of Palace

Arsenal returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion with a 5-0 drubbing of toothless London rivals Crystal Palace to climb one place to third in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Zambia gun for three points against Tanzania

Zambia coach Avram Grant insisted his focus has swiftly turned to responding against Tanzania after their 1-1 Africa Cup of Nations draw with DR ...
Sport
1 day ago
