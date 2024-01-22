Soccer

Sabalenka show set to continue and Djokovic finds his groove

22 January 2024 - 18:08 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action in the round four singles match against Adrian Mannarino of France during the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21 2024 in Melbourne.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action in the round four singles match against Adrian Mannarino of France during the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21 2024 in Melbourne.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka continue the defence of their Australian Open titles at the quarterfinal stage on Tuesday, and while the Serbian is coming into form at just the right time Sabalenka has destroyed all before her.

Sabalenka has been in sensational form, dismissing opponents with apparent ease and as the 25-year-old looks at the draw she knows if she can reach the final again she will be the overwhelming favourite to retain her title.

World number one Iga Swiatek is gone, as is last year's beaten finalist Elena Rybakina, but Sabalenka has enough experience to not look beyond her clash with Barbora Krejcikova and has been focused and clinical in getting here.

Krejcikova has been taken to three sets in three of her four matches, while Sabalenka has barely broken a sweat.

The number two seed has lost just 11 games in the previous four rounds while Krejcikova lost 11 in her previous match and the Czech ninth seed has been on the court more than twice as long as Sabalenka.

Last year, Sabalenka dropped her first set in the final and is looking even stronger this year.

“I feel stronger than last year,” Sabalenka said after she eased past Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.

“So far I feel good. Hopefully I can keep it up.”

It's hard to see Krejcikova stopping Sabalenka as she steamrollers her way to a place in the final and she has won just one of their six previous meetings.

Djokovic is peaking at just the right time as he now faces American Taylor Fritz and after labouring to victory in the earlier rounds, the fourth round saw him dismantle Adrian Mannarino, 6-0 6-0 6-3.

“The last two matches have been much better than the first two,” Djokovic said after the fourth round win.

“It's not the first time I have this kind of particular circumstances where I start off slower and then I build as the tournament goes on.”

Not good news for Fritz as the 12th seed comes up against a player he has never beaten in eight previous meetings and the American can't blame his opponent's optimism.

“If I beat someone eight times in a row I'd be pretty confident playing them, too, I'd have to say,” Fritz said.

“I have a lot more level to bring than I've previously brought against him.”

Djokovic struggled with a wrist injury earlier this month, but he looks to have put that behind him and it's hard to see him being stopped in his 58th Grand Slam quarterfinal as he goes after his 11th Australian Open title.

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner faces fifth seed Andrey Rublev where the winner will face Djokovic in the semifinal if he gets past Fritz.

In the women's quarterfinal, American fourth seed Coco Gauff and unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk do battle for a semifinal place against either Sabalenka or Krejcikova.

MORE:

Tsitsipas sees Australian Open exit as another chance to evolve

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he hoped to emerge stronger from his fourth-round defeat by Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open on Sunday after the Greek ...
Sport
1 day ago

Zverev avoids shock Australian Open upset by qualifier Klein

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev survived a huge scare at the Australian Open on Thursday as the former semifinalist dug deep to beat Slovakian qualifier ...
Sport
4 days ago

Jabeur shocked, contenders cruise in rain-soaked Melbourne

Ons Jabeur made a humbling early exit at the hands of teenager Mirra Andreeva, but title contenders Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner got safely through ...
Sport
5 days ago

Disappointed Osaka falls at first hurdle on Grand Slam return

Naomi Osaka was disappointed to bow out of the Australian Open in the first round on her Grand Slam return on Monday but thought she was making rapid ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Milan keeper Maignan calls for sanctions to combat racism Soccer
  2. Bafana coach Broos admits ‘mistake’ on Themba Zwane, one of the best players ... Soccer
  3. Van Zyl and Leeto big winners at Hollywood Athletics Club awards Sport
  4. Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns get favourable draws in Nedbank Cup Soccer
  5. Tunisia draw with Mali to pick up first Afcon point Soccer

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted