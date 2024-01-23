Cameroon rally to beat Gambia and advance to Afcon last-16

Cameroon fought back with two goals in the closing stages to edge Gambia 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals and advanced from Group C after being minutes from elimination.

Defender Christopher Wooh netted a dramatic stoppage-time winner to put the Indomitable Lions second in the group behind Senegal.

They finished ahead of Guinea on goals scored, while Gambia were eliminated after a third successive loss.