Soccer

Cameroon rally to beat Gambia and advance to Afcon last-16

23 January 2024 - 21:30 By Reuters
Enzo Gianni Tchato Mbiayi of Cameroon celebrates his goal with teammates during the Africa Cup of Nations match against Gambia at Peace Stadium in Bouake, Ivory Coast.
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

Cameroon fought back with two goals in the closing stages to edge Gambia 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals and advanced from Group C after being minutes from elimination.

Defender Christopher Wooh netted a dramatic stoppage-time winner to put the Indomitable Lions second in the group behind Senegal.

They finished ahead of Guinea on goals scored, while Gambia were eliminated after a third successive loss.

Cameroon had to claw their way back in a game of relentless attack and end-to-end action to keep alive their hopes after falling 2-1 behind with only five minutes left.

Cameroon will now face Nigeria in the last-16 in Abidjan on Saturday.

TimesLIVE

