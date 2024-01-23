Soccer

'Unhappy' Egypt looking for improvement in Afcon knockouts

23 January 2024 - 12:18 By Reuters
Cape Verde's Jamiro Monteiro (right) in action with Egypt's Ahmed Hegazy.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

Egypt are aware they will have to improve their performance radically if they want to progress further in the Africa Cup of Nations after they reached the last 16 by drawing all three of their Group B games, stand-in captain Ahmed Hegazy said.

Egypt came from behind to take a 2-1 lead over already-qualified Cape Verde on Monday but conceded a last-gasp goal that left them with only three points from three 2-2 draws.

They still went through after Mozambique netted two late goals to earn a 2-2 draw with Ghana, with both sides finishing on two points in Group B.

However, for a team of Egypt's pedigree, such a run raises serious doubts over their ability to clinch a record-extending eighth Nations Cup title.

“We are very unhappy with our results in the group stage. We need to fix aspects of our game,” Hegazy, who wore the captain's armband after Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah was ruled out of the game due to a hamstring injury, told beIN Sports.

“We have to improve. Our team boasts high-profile players who should carry out their responsibilities better. In the coming games, we will not have a chance to make up (for any slip-up),” added the central defender, who plays for Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad.

Egypt looked largely toothless in a disappointing first half and were porous at the back as Gilson Tavares put Cape Verde ahead just before the break with a fine shot on the turn.

The second-half introduction of winger Mahmoud Trezeguet gave Egypt a much-needed boost and he made an immediate impact, levelling the score from a narrow angle on 50 minutes.

He also set up striker Mostafa Mohamed for a second with a delightful long pass three minutes into stoppage time but some poor goalkeeping and slack defending gifted Cape Verde an equaliser at the death through Bryan Teixeira.

While Egypt coach Rui Vitoria agreed with Hegazy that some improvements were needed, he played down the significance of the Pharaohs' below-par displays.

“It's not important in this situation; what matters is that we qualify. We are an attacking team ... so it's only natural that we concede at times,” the Portuguese said.

Egypt's Salah to return to Liverpool after Afcon injury

Mohamed Salah will return to Liverpool for treatment on his hamstring injury, but only after watching Egypt complete their group fixtures at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

POLL | Are you backing Bafana Bafana after their Afcon win?

Are you rooting for Bafana Bafana?
Sport
1 day ago

It's not over yet — Zwane cautions Bafana after huge win

Bafana Bafana ace Themba “Mshishi” Zwane has cautioned his teammates that they’re not yet home and dry as Tunisia loom large in their last Group E ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Ghana coach Hughton back in firing line as exit looks imminent

Ghana coach Chris Hughton was again in the firing line on Monday evening after their participation at the Africa Cup of Nations looked to be at an ...
Sport
5 hours ago
