Since his surprise move from SuperSport United to Orlando Pirates at the beginning of the season, Patrick Maswanganyi has attracted praise and criticism in equal measure for his style of play, but he is not going to change it.
There are those who have lavished praise on him for his expressive style of football that is accompanied by silky skills, but at the same time there are those who insist that he must focus on mastering the basics.
Coach Jose Riveiro has shown confidence in him and he has repaid that faith with consistent performances in the 23 matches he has played in all competitions, though he has been lean on goals with only four.
Speaking at an event where Pirates and their sponsors Vodacom handed out school shoes to pupils at AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East, Maswanganyi said he won’t change his style of play.
‘This is how I play’: Pirates midfielder Maswanganyi won’t compromise on his style of football
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Since his surprise move from SuperSport United to Orlando Pirates at the beginning of the season, Patrick Maswanganyi has attracted praise and criticism in equal measure for his style of play, but he is not going to change it.
There are those who have lavished praise on him for his expressive style of football that is accompanied by silky skills, but at the same time there are those who insist that he must focus on mastering the basics.
Coach Jose Riveiro has shown confidence in him and he has repaid that faith with consistent performances in the 23 matches he has played in all competitions, though he has been lean on goals with only four.
Speaking at an event where Pirates and their sponsors Vodacom handed out school shoes to pupils at AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East, Maswanganyi said he won’t change his style of play.
“I won’t change my style of play because this is how I play, this is how I have played since I was young. If the coach tells me to do something, I will do it, but this is the way I play and this is what I know.”
Pirates went to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) enforced break fifth in the DStv Premiership standings and they trail Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played three games less, by 10 points. Maswanganyi admits it has not been easy for the Buccaneers.
“It has been a great season for me personally but it has been hard for us as a team because we have been through a lot. Having said that, we have managed to stand our ground to make sure that we continue to fight and get more results to put ourselves in good stead when the season resumes.”
Expectation is higher at Pirates than SuperSport United and he has experienced the pressure.
“It is sometimes challenging to be a Pirates player because of the attention and pressure, but you get used to it. You make sure that you remain humble, never change and be yourself all the time.
“My football has changed a lot because I always wanted to play for a big club like Pirates. I am happy to be here, I am working hard to improve and learn so that I can achieve my dreams and goals.”
READ MORE:
Moroka Swallows reportedly dismiss 22 players
AmaZulu strengthen their attacking department with Augustine Mulenga
Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas calls for support for Bafana at Afcon
Kwanele Kopo explains why he joined Chippa United who have a high turnover of coaches
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos