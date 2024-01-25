Soccer

Morocco win to top group and hand Ivory Coast ticket to last-16

25 January 2024 - 00:15 By Reuters
Ayoub El Kaabi of Morocco tackled by Lawrence Mulenga and Stoppila Sunzu of Zambia during their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match at Laurent Pokou Stadium.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Hakim Ziyech scored in the first half as Morocco beat Zambia 1-0 on Wednesday at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals to finish top in Group F and also keep hosts Ivory Coast in the tournament.

Morocco’s stand-in captain left the pitch with an ankle injury at halftime but not before a smart close-range finish in the 38th minute lifted Morocco to seven points, ahead of second placed Democratic Republic of Congo, who drew 0-0 with Tanzania.

Zambia finished third in the group on two points, which was not enough to take one of the four places in the last-16 reserved for the best third-placed finishers.

Instead the Ivory Coast sneaked in, sparking celebrations in the Laurent Pokou Stadium from locals who had come to support Morocco knowing that if Zambia lost, their team would qualify.

