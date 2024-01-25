Soccer

Sundowns announce the signing of Argentine midfielder Matías Esquivel

25 January 2024 - 17:09
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Sundowns announce the signing of Matías Esquivel from Argentine outfit Club Atlético Lanús.
Image: MAMELODI SUNDOWNS

Mamelodi Sundowns have revealed the worst-kept secret that they have signed Matías Esquivel from Argentina's Club Atlético Lanús on a four-and-a-half-year deal. 

The 24-year-old midfielder is the second signing for the Brazilians during the midseason window after defender Zuko Mdunyelwa, who arrived at Chloorkop last month from Chippa United. 

Sundowns said the Argentinian has already joined his new teammates as they returned from their short midseason break to start preparations for the resumption of the season. 

Esquivel will feel at home at Chloorkop as Sundowns already have South Americans in Gaston Sirino, Marcelo Allende, Junior Mendieta and Lucas Ribeiro, who have endeared themselves to the hard-to-please Brazilians fans. 

