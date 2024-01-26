Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson says defender Luke Fleurs is closer to making his long-awaited debut for Amakhosi.
Fleurs, 23, joined Chiefs in October after he spent time without a club since he left SuperSport United, and Johnson said he has worked hard on his fitness and it won’t be long before Amakhosi's faithful see him in action.
His arrival at Naturena will increase competition at central defence where Johnson has players such as Spiwe Msimango, Zitha Kwinika, Edmilson Dove, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Njabulo Ngcobo.
“He is very close to action. You must remember he came to us three-quarters into the season as a free agent,” Johnson said at Umqhele Secondary School in Tembisa where Chiefs and Vodacom handed over school shoes to pupils as part of their back to school campaign.
Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson provides update on Luke Fleurs’ progress
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson says defender Luke Fleurs is closer to making his long-awaited debut for Amakhosi.
Fleurs, 23, joined Chiefs in October after he spent time without a club since he left SuperSport United, and Johnson said he has worked hard on his fitness and it won’t be long before Amakhosi's faithful see him in action.
His arrival at Naturena will increase competition at central defence where Johnson has players such as Spiwe Msimango, Zitha Kwinika, Edmilson Dove, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Njabulo Ngcobo.
“He is very close to action. You must remember he came to us three-quarters into the season as a free agent,” Johnson said at Umqhele Secondary School in Tembisa where Chiefs and Vodacom handed over school shoes to pupils as part of their back to school campaign.
“He had to work hard to get a club and he’s got Kaizer Chiefs as his destination. We closed for a few weeks in December but he’s come back to training a lot fresher and that’s good to see.”
Johnson said Fleurs brings a different profile of defender and options.
“He is a different type of defender and he will give us a lot of options for how we want to play. We are hoping he brings that even more into the game and we can reap what we have bought.”
Chiefs went into the lengthy Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break sitting sixth on the DStv Premiership standings and Johnson said there is still a lot to play for.
"I don’t think our ambitions for the rest of the season were a private discussion. They are open ones we had with our supporters and management. We know Africa is important and is the best playing ground for a brand like Chiefs, and we would like to get into that space of African football again.
“ The Nedbank Cup is available for Kaizer Chiefs this year. It is not Cavin Johnson who raised his hand and said 'I want to win the Nedbank Cup', it is the whole institution.
“We want to go for the Nedbank Cup as hard as we can and want to play the remaining games of the league as hard as we can.”
Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns get favourable draws in Nedbank Cup
Chiefs and Pirates sign partnership with SuperSportBet
Khune tight-lipped about his problems with Kaizer Chiefs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos