Thembinkosi Lorch leaves Pirates, reportedly on his way to join Sundowns
Orlando Pirates have confirmed that star midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch is leaving the club and he is likely to join bitter rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in what will be a lats minute transfer coup for the Brazilians.
Lorch will be the fourth player to arrive at Chloorkop during this transfer window as the Brazilians continue to strengthen their team as they look to go for the kill in the Champions League.
Sundowns have already signed defender Zuko Mdunyelwa from Chippa United and midfielders Matias Esquivel from Argentina and Tashreeq Matthews from Swedish club IK Sirius.
☠️ 🏴☠️ 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨, 𝗡𝗬𝗢𝗦𝗢! 🏴☠️— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) January 26, 2024
⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/LQQo5RIVCt
“Thembinkosi Lorch is to leave Orlando Pirates Football Club after a discussion between the Chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza and the Mamelodi Sundowns hierarchy. The Club thanks “Nyoso” for his immense contribution by adding another page in the history of the Club. We wish him and his family well in his future sporting pursuit,” said Pirates in a statement.