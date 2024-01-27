Soccer

WATCH | Former Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia weighs in on Morocco Afcon clash | Arena Sports Show

27 January 2024 - 19:53 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa is challenged by Hamza Rafia of Tunisia during their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

In the third episode of ‘Arena Sports Show’, former Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United goalkeeper coach Heredia reviews the 0-0 draw against Tunisia and look forward to the crunch last 16 clash against Morocco on Tuesday.

From soccer and rugby to cricket and netball, experts will dissect the major talking points behind every big match during the exciting new Arena Sports Show.

Bold and daring, this weekly web series is hosted by Vision View Sports Radio’s Clauiee Grace Mpanza. TimesLIVE sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele and well-known sports commentator Sizwe Mabena are regular fixtures on the guest list, which will also feature former and current players, coaches and other experts.

The first episode kicks off with the build-up to Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against Mali on Tuesday — watch it below. Then tune in for fresh episodes every week on the SowetanLIVE and TimesLIVE websites.

