Soccer

DR Congo book Cup of Nations semi-final berth with 3-1 win over Guinea

03 February 2024 - 00:28 By Reuters
DR Congo players celebrates with teammates a victory during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match against Guinea at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Cote dIvoire on 2 February 2024.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Democratic Republic of Congo came from a goal behind to beat Guinea 3-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium on Friday and join Nigeria in the last four.

Chancel Mbemba, Yoane Wissa and Arthur Masuaku scored the goals as the Congolese recovered from conceding an early penalty to secure victory and a semi-final berth for the first time since 2015.

Mbemba had given away a penalty when he shoved Mohamed Bayo in the box to allow the Guinea striker to score after 20 minutes but the Congolese captain made up for his error seven minutes later with an excellent left footed finish.

Congo then had a penalty of their own in the 65th minute which Wissa tucked away and Masuaku completed the victory by scoring directly from a free kick near the touchline eight minutes from time. 

