New Jersey awarded 2026 World Cup final, Mexico gets opener

The 2026 World Cup final will be held in New Jersey at the home of the National Football League's New York Giants and New York Jets, world soccer's governing body Fifa announced on Sunday, along with the entire schedule for the global showcase.

The 48-team World Cup, which will conclude on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, is being co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Canada will host 13 games, including 10 in the group stage split evenly between Toronto and Vancouver. Mexico will also stage 13 matches , including 10 during the group stage in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. The rest of tournament will be held in 11 cities across the US.

Toronto, Mexico City, and Los Angeles will host the opening matches of their respective national teams.

The open-air stadium for the final, New Jersey's $1,6bn MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010 and has a capacity of 82,500, hosted the Copa America Centenario final in 2016 when Chile denied Lionel Messi's Argentina for a second time in a penalty shoot-out. New Jersey beat bids by Texas and California to stage the final.

Fifa did not announce kickoff times for the games.