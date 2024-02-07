Egypt name legend and record scorer Hossam Hassan as new coach

Egypt named Hossam Hassan as their new coach on Tuesday, with the team's all-time leading scorer finally landing his dream job after the sacking of Rui Vitoria.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) made the announcement in a brief statement, saying Hassan's twin brother, Ibrahim Hassan, had also been appointed as Egypt's team director.

Though the EFA initially said they were considering foreign candidates for the role, they swiftly brought in Hassan as a replacement for Vitoria, who was dismissed on Sunday after the Pharaohs exited the Africa Cup of Nations at the last-16 stage.