LIVE | Match under way as Bafana contest Afcon bronze against DRC
4min
... what Broos had to say on the bronze medal playoff, below:
🗣️ "We have the same attitude"— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) February 10, 2024
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos ahead of their Bronze Final match.
𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 🇿🇦 🆚 🇨🇩 𝐃𝐑 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨
🚨 LIVE
🌐 https://t.co/hibb8lgo8P
📺 SABC Sport & SABC 1
📱 SABC+
📻 SABC Radio Stations#SABCSportFootball #AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/kitTe20GYO
1min
And we are off. Early on Congo on attack - Joris Kayembe tees up Grady Diangana for a shot scuffed wide of the right upright.
▶️ 𝕂𝕀ℂ𝕂-𝕆𝔽𝔽 ▶️— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) February 10, 2024
The Bronze medal match is underway!
𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 🇿🇦 🆚 🇨🇩 𝐃𝐑 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨
🚨 LIVE
🌐 https://t.co/hibb8lgo8P
📺 SABC Sport & SABC 1
📱 SABC+
📻 SABC Radio Stations#SABCSportFootball #AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/OaIVeAN7JJ
9.54pm
.... it's the anthems
9.45pm
There was something of a controversy over the referee appointed.
Initially it was Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed, who then apparently complained as he felt he should have been appointed for tomorrow's (Saturday final), so was replaced by Malak Tsema of Ethiopia.
9.28pm
And, yes, the teams are in ...
Some changes from Bafana coach Hugo Broos but not wholesale or eyebrow-raising ones.
He goes back to to four at the back from the three centrebacks deployed in the penalties semifinal defeat to Nigeria on Wednesday. It's basically a 4-4-1-1. Could also become a 4-3-3 in attack.
There are three changes. Nkosinathi Sibisi comes into the middle of the back four as Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana are the centrebacks to make way, and Thapelo Morena comes in to operate on the wing in midfield. Mihlali Mayambela gets a first start of the Afcon as Percy Tau sits out a start, also for the first time.
For the rest, it's the tried and tested of the competition. Ronwen Williams is at goalkeeper behind Khuliso Mudau on the right and Aubrey Modiba on the left as fullbacks. At centreback Siyanda Xulu gets another run after a solid showing coming back into the team against the Super Eagles, next to Sibisi.
Mayambela appears set to play out wide in midfield, with Sphephelo Sithole and Teboho Mokoena again the centre pairing, and Morena wide. Themba Zwane and Evidence Makgopa are the forwards.
Interesting to see how this centreback partnership holds up against a physical, pacey and strong-running DRC.
Congo's French coachg Sebastien Desabre made nine changes from their semifinal defeat against Ivory Coast.
Bafana: Ronwen Williams (capt); Khuliso Mudau, Siyanda Xulu, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba; Thapelo Morena, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena, Mihlali Mayambela; Themba Zwane; Evidence Makgopa
DR Congo: 6. Dimitry Bertaud, 22. Chancel Mbemba Mangulu, 12. Joris Kayembe, 5. Dylan Batubinsika, 6. Aaron Tshibola, 8. Samuel Moutoussamy, 7. Grady Diangana, 4. Brian Bayeye, 10. Théo Bongonda, 23. Simon Banza, 11. Silas Katompa Mvumpa
This is US! Here we go… #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 #AFCON2023 #BafanaPride 🥉 pic.twitter.com/2mLhmZPbyN— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) February 10, 2024
Coach Hugo Broos believes in Bafana Bafana. Here he reacts to how well the team played in #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 #AFCON2023 #BafanaPride #Semifinalists pic.twitter.com/oILQaigH4d— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) February 9, 2024
Saturday February 10 — 8.54pm
So,after the drama of Bafana Bafana's run to the semifinals in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, yes, perhaps tonight's third-place playoff against Democratic Republic of the Congo is something of a climbdown. It shouldn't be though.
After not making the final, this should be Bafana's final. A first bronze medal in 24 years, since the Nations Cup Burkina Faso in 2000 — where South Africa beat Tunisia on penalties after a 2-2 score after extra time — would be some achievement. Just as a first semifinal, also in that length of time, was. It would confirm a competition that, if South Africa reacts correctly, this Afcon performance can be there to spur a turnaround for the long-ailing national team.
Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan is the venue. Kickoff is at 10pm SA time, 8pm in Ivory Coast.
Your Live Blogger, again, is TimesLIVE and Arena Holdings sports editor Marc Strydom. A qualifier, again is your blogger is not in the stadium but — this time — in his living room in Melville, Johannesburg.
Arena Holdings and TimesLIVE senior sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele is en le Stade, and catch his match report later and ensuing reaction and analysis pieces tomorrow and in the coming days.
Enjoy! It's a significant game and occasion.
Starting line-ups to follow soon ...