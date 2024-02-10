LIVE | Match under way as Bafana contest Afcon bronze against DRC

9.28pm

And, yes, the teams are in ...

Some changes from Bafana coach Hugo Broos but not wholesale or eyebrow-raising ones.

He goes back to to four at the back from the three centrebacks deployed in the penalties semifinal defeat to Nigeria on Wednesday. It's basically a 4-4-1-1. Could also become a 4-3-3 in attack.

There are three changes. Nkosinathi Sibisi comes into the middle of the back four as Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana are the centrebacks to make way, and Thapelo Morena comes in to operate on the wing in midfield. Mihlali Mayambela gets a first start of the Afcon as Percy Tau sits out a start, also for the first time.

For the rest, it's the tried and tested of the competition. Ronwen Williams is at goalkeeper behind Khuliso Mudau on the right and Aubrey Modiba on the left as fullbacks. At centreback Siyanda Xulu gets another run after a solid showing coming back into the team against the Super Eagles, next to Sibisi.

Mayambela appears set to play out wide in midfield, with Sphephelo Sithole and Teboho Mokoena again the centre pairing, and Morena wide. Themba Zwane and Evidence Makgopa are the forwards.

Interesting to see how this centreback partnership holds up against a physical, pacey and strong-running DRC.

Congo's French coachg Sebastien Desabre made nine changes from their semifinal defeat against Ivory Coast.

Bafana: Ronwen Williams (capt); Khuliso Mudau, Siyanda Xulu, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba; Thapelo Morena, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena, Mihlali Mayambela; Themba Zwane; Evidence Makgopa

DR Congo: 6. Dimitry Bertaud, 22. Chancel Mbemba Mangulu, 12. Joris Kayembe, 5. Dylan Batubinsika, 6. Aaron Tshibola, 8. Samuel Moutoussamy, 7. Grady Diangana, 4. Brian Bayeye, 10. Théo Bongonda, 23. Simon Banza, 11. Silas Katompa Mvumpa