Soccer

Bafana coach Broos 'was close to quitting' after France thrashing

12 February 2024 - 18:09 By Mahlatse Mphahlele in Abidjan
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after receiving his bronze medal from Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe after the Africa Cup of Nations final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Sunday.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after receiving his bronze medal from Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe after the Africa Cup of Nations final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Luc Gnago

As he basked in the unexpected glory of Bafana Bafana's third-place finish at Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), coach Hugo Broos revealed he nearly quit the national team in 2022.

When Bafana were trashed 5-0 by France in a friendly in Lens in March 2022, the criticism from the public pushed Broos to the brink of leaving the national team.

Speaking in Abidjan as he reflected on Bafana's bronze medal earned by a fighting run to the semifinals and win on penalties over Democratic Republic of the Congo in Saturday's playoff, Broos said he stayed on because he believed South Africa can do better

“I thought about it [quitting] because after the game against Morocco away [a 2-1 Afcon qualifying defeat in Rabata in July 2022] I went home for five weeks and spoke to my former assistant coach in Belgium.

“We spoke about what we were going to do, but I didn't want to quit.

“There was something that said to me, 'Go now when everything is negative and there is nothing good', but there was [also] a voice that said, 'Go on'.

“The voice said believe in what you believe in because it will happen and it happened, but I was close to quitting.”

Broos said that he wanted to make a difference for South African football.

“I came to South Africa with something in my mind but from the beginning I couldn't understand why, in a country like this, there was something that was not normal with the results of the national team.

