Soccer

Safa making plans for Bafana’s reception after Afcon heroics

12 February 2024 - 13:46
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana players celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations third place playoff against Democratic Republic of the Congo at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Saturday night.
Bafana Bafana players celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations third place playoff against Democratic Republic of the Congo at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Saturday night.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

The South African Football Association (Safa) is formulating plans for a reception for Bafana Bafana on their arrival back in South Africa from winning the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.    

A complicating factor is the their early arrival time at 4am on Wednesday.

Safa are understood to be working with government to formulate a plan for a reception at a more accessible time for the public to greet coach Hugo Broos and his national side, who reached the Afcon semifinals for the first time in 24 years.

Bafana defeated the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties in Saturday's third-place playoff in Abidjan. 

Supporters are expected to be keen to give the team a warm welcome when they arrive back in the country with Afcon bronze medals hanging around their necks.    

Safa head of communication Mninawa Ntloko said the association will communicate its plans once they are finalised.    

TimesLIVE understands the national and Gauteng governments and Safa's financial partners would like to be part of a well-publicised event to welcome the squad and give supporters a chance to celebrate with the players.

Bafana, ranked 66th in the world and 12th in Africa, exceeded expectations at the Afcon.

They started on a low note when they lost their opening game 2-0 to Mali. They went on to win their next game convincingly against Namibia (4-0) and draw against Tunisia to progress as second-placed finishers in Group E.   

Bafana shocked 2022 World Cup semifinalists Morocco 2-0 in the last 16 and beat Cape Verde on penalties in the quarterfinals before losing the semifinal to Nigeria, also on penalties.    

The bronze medal is not the only prize they bring home. Bafana took Afcon’s Fair Play award, which is adjudged on the number of yellow and red cards a team receives.    

Captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

MORE:

Ronwen Williams wins Afcon's best keeper award, Bafana get Fair Play

Ronwen Williams won the Africa Cup of Nations' Goalkeeper of the Tournament award, announced after Saturday night's final where hosts Ivory Coast ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Tournament ratings: how each player fared as Bafana won Afcon bronze

The squad surpassed all expectations and will return home this week with their heads held high
Sport
19 hours ago

PSL postpones eight Premiership matches due to late Bafana arrival

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has postponed the eight midweek matches that would have seen the return to action of the DStv Premiership from the ...
Sport
23 hours ago

WATCH | Dramatic scenes from Abidjan as Ivory Coast win Afcon

Ivory Coast staged one of the tournament's most remarkable comebacks as they recovered from a near-disastrous group stage to lift the Africa Cup of ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Kings of Africa: Elephants charge to Afcon title against Nigeria

They sang incessantly for the duration of the match and beat the drums loud to create deafening noise that shook the stadium to its foundations.
Sport
15 hours ago

Hugo Broos commits to Bafana amid reports of Tunisia, Algeria interest

Amid reports of his prowess being sought by rival teams after steering South Africa to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) bronze medal, Hugo Broos has ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ronwen Williams wins Afcon's best keeper award, Bafana get Fair Play Soccer
  2. World record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in road accident Sport
  3. Kings of Africa: Elephants charge to Afcon title against Nigeria Soccer
  4. Bvuma reveals how close he came to throwing in the towel at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. Ivory Coast and star striker Haller toughened by ‘facing the nightmare’ Soccer

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash