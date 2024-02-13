“I really want to improve in the second half of the season by scoring more goals and providing more assists because that would help the team win more games.”
Fixtures
Friday:
SuperSport United v Stellenbosch FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium (7pm)
Saturday:
Moroka Swallows v Polokwane, Dobsonville Stadium (3.30pm)
Chippa United v Cape Town City, Buffalo City Stadium (3.30pm)
Cape Town Spurs v AmaZulu, Athlone Stadium (5.30pm)
Sekhukhune United v Richards Bay, Peter Mokaba Stadium (5.30pm)
Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates, Loftus Versfeld (8pm)
Sunday:
Royal AM v Kaizer Chiefs, Harry Gwala Stadium (3.30pm)
TS Galaxy v Lamontville Golden Arrows, Mbombela Stadium (7.30pm)
Orlando Pirates need to toughen up mentally, admits Ndlondlo
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo has challenged himself to improve his goal ratio in the second half of the campaign.
Ndlondlo, whose energy and destructive skills can be a handful when he is on song, scored one goal and managed two assists in 21 games across all competitions in the opening half of the season.
The 28-year-old said he needs more goals and assists in 2024, starting with Bucs' return from the seven-week Africa Cup of Nations break with their titanic DStv Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (8pm).
“I am not entirely happy with my contribution this season but with the little glimpse I’ve shown, I am confident I am getting somewhere. There’s always room for improvement,” Ndlondlo said during his club's visit to the Zodwa Khoza Foundation Skills and Entrepreneurial Development Centre in Diepkloof, Soweto late last week.
Pirates donated goods worth R100,000 courtesy of the Goals for Charity initiative as part of winning the MTN8 earlier this season.
