Immobile spot on as Lazio edge out 10-man Bayern, PSG beat Sociedad

Ciro Immobile scored a 69th-minute penalty to earn hosts Lazio a 1-0 victory over 10-man Bayern Munich on Wednesday in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash.

Immobile converted his spot-kick after Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano's clumsy challenge on Gustav Isaksen for which the France international was sent off with a straight red card.

Disciplined Lazio stifled the German side's attacks and Bayern were toothless throughout, failing to get a single effort on target in the match.

The Bavarians, favourites going into the game, were desperate to bounce back from Saturday's 3-0 Bundesliga loss to leaders Bayer Leverkusen which left them five points off the top.

They will return to Munich with more pressure piling on coach Thomas Tuchel and his team after their second straight defeat. They have failed to score in their last two games.