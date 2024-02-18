Kaizer Chiefs miss out on Premiership top five with draw against Royal

Kaizer Chiefs missed an opportunity to move into the DStv Premiership top five being held to a 0-0 draw by Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Chiefs, unbeaten in their last five league matches, could have leapfrogged fifth-place Orlando Pirates had they returned from the seven-week Africa Cup of Nations break by collecting maximum points.

Amakhosi are slowly taking shape under interim coach Cavin Johnson, who has led them to three victories and two draws in five outings.

After 17 matches in the league this season Chiefs who yo-yoed in and out of the top eight in the opening half of the season under Molefi Ntseki, are in a more solid sixth place on 25 points, a point behind Pirates.

The clash at Harry Gwala was a game of two halves, with the hosts enjoying more dominance in the first 45 minutes while Chiefs called the shots in the second.