Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs miss out on Premiership top five with draw against Royal

18 February 2024 - 18:03
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Royal AM's Mzwandile Dlamini (left) challenges Christian Saile of Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.
Royal AM's Mzwandile Dlamini (left) challenges Christian Saile of Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs missed an opportunity to move into the DStv Premiership top five being held to a 0-0 draw by Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.   

Chiefs, unbeaten in their last five league matches, could have leapfrogged fifth-place Orlando Pirates had they returned from the seven-week Africa Cup of Nations break by collecting maximum points.   

Amakhosi are slowly taking shape under interim coach Cavin Johnson, who has led them to three victories and two draws in five outings.   

After 17 matches in the league this season Chiefs who yo-yoed in and out of the top eight in the opening half of the season under Molefi Ntseki, are in a more solid sixth place on 25 points, a point behind Pirates.

The clash at Harry Gwala was a game of two halves, with the hosts enjoying more dominance in the first 45 minutes while Chiefs called the shots in the second.   

Despite the first half producing several opportunities for both sides to open the scoring, both lacked accuracy upfront.   

The hosts had more chances in the opening half as they placed Amakhosi under immense pressure.

Chiefs’ central midfielders, Yusuf Maart and Edson Castillo, battled to protect their defence with Royal often too easily getting into the final third. The men from KwaZulu-Natal had eight shots in their search for a goal, but only one was on target.   

Royal attackers Mxolisi Macuphu, Menzi Masuku and Kabelo Mahlasela helped the side dominate the first 24 minutes. However, it was Chiefs who had the best chance to score in the 25th when striker Ashley du Preez had a one-on-one opportunity with Royal goalkeeper Hugo Nyame.   

The Cameroonian keeper was named the man-of-the-match as he played a crucial role in Royal earning a point.   

We don’t want ‘handbags for 90 minutes’: Mokwena on Sundowns-Pirates draw

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena felt there were three teams who were below par, including his own, on the Loftus Versfeld pitch and decried ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Du Preez had plenty of time to find a way to put the ball at the back of the net but tried to chip Nyame and his attempt went wide.   

After being dominated for the better part of the first half, Chiefs assumed control near the break and took the game to their opponents. Sifiso Hlanti forced a brilliant save from Nyame on the stroke of half time.   

Chiefs continued to enjoy more dominance in the second half, with the introduction of players such as Keagan Dolly and Mduduzi Shabalala provided the boost they needed in attack. But their lack of composure upfront hampered them as they could not put their chances to good use.   

Du Preez had another one-on-one opportunity on the hour mark, but Nyame stood firm again.   

The teams shift their focus to the Nedbank Cup last 32 where Royal travel to meet AmaZulu on Thursday while Chiefs host Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

MORE:

‘I love that guy’: Bafana boss Broos on his bromance with Mkhalele

Coach reveals the critical role his assistant plays as his right-hand man
Sport
21 hours ago

Swallows' problems continue as Birds suffer another loss at home to Polokwane

Beleaguered Moroka Swallows suffered a 1-0 loss to Polokwane City in their first match in 2024 at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Sundowns vs Pirates – PSL is back: Arena Sports Show Ep 6

In the sixth episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', Sizwe Mabena, Mahlatse Mphahlele and Clauiee Grace Mpanza are joined by journalist Tshepang Mailwane ...
Sport
2 days ago

No racial unity in SA when it comes to sport — and much else besides

Where were the adoring fans? Where was the unity? Where were the long lines? Where were the Bafana jerseys? You would be forgiven for mistaking ...
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

How Manyathela inspired young Mudau

Wherever he is, the late Orlando Pirates striker Lesley 'Slow Poison' Manyathela must be proud that the seed he planted many years ago in a young and ...
Sport
21 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Unless Safa and PSL fix their dysfunction, the danger remains Bafana will slip back into mediocrity

The structural deficiencies that crippled the sport for two decades still need to be addressed
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Botswana star breaks Wayde's world mark in Pretoria, praises Van Niekerk Sport
  2. We don’t want ‘handbags for 90 minutes’: Mokwena on Sundowns-Pirates draw Soccer
  3. 'He's no Mo Salah,' Broos says of Percy Tau's role in Bafana Bafana Soccer
  4. ‘That’s my son’: Deputy minister Pinky Kekana a proud mom as Bafana defender ... Soccer
  5. Sivenathi Nontshinga wins in Mexico with come-from-behind knockout Sport

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Sundowns vs Pirates | PSL is back : Arena Sports Show Ep 5