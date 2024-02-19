Soccer

Ten Hag urges Man United to be more clinical after narrow Luton win

19 February 2024 - 08:41 By Aadi Nair
Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring Manchester United's second goal with Alejandro Garnacho in their Premier League win against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton on Sunday night.
Image: Reuters/Hannah Mckay

Manchester United must become more clinical in front of goal and put teams to the sword, manager Erik ten Hag said after his side squandered a host of chances in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win at Luton Town.

United, who are sixth, have won their last four league games but three of those wins have been by one-goal margins.

Two early goals from striker Rasmus Hojlund put United in the driver's seat on Sunday but after Carlton Morris halved the deficit in the 14th minute at Kenilworth Road Ten Hag's side were unable to restore their two-goal cushion.

The Dutchman said United had been “fragile” at times after failing to kill the game off.

“We missed some really huge chances and we should have scored and we know that,” he said.

“On the other hand, Luton Town have lost games this season, but only two times by more than two, so it is not easy here.

“The way we started was perfect and that's the way we want to do it, it was a perfect game plan but the only thing we didn't do is be more clinical in front of goal.

“We must score more goals because today we could have easily scored five goals.”

United host Fulham next, on Sunday, before travelling to Nottingham Forest for a fifth-round FA Cup tie.

Reuters

