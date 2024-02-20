Soccer

Inter’s Inzaghi unsure what to expect from Atletico and old friend Simeone

20 February 2024 - 11:50 By Trevor Stynes
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi and player Marcus Thuram during a Serie A match between against Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on February 4.
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi and player Marcus Thuram during a Serie A match between against Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on February 4.
Image: Simone Arveda/Getty Images

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi is looking forward to taking on former teammate Diego Simeone when his side play Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Champions League, but is unsure what to expect from the unpredictable Spanish side.

Inzaghi and Simeone were members of the Lazio side that won a Serie A and Coppa Italia double in 2000. They come face to face on Tuesday when Argentinian brings his Atletico to the San Siro for the first leg of their last 16 tie.

“Clearly, tomorrow it will be a pleasure to see Diego as an opponent again,” Inzaghi said on Monday.

“He was a great teammate, we won in Rome with Lazio, then he went to Atletico, but we never lost sight of each other. It was clear he was going to be a great coach — just look at what he did in 13 years at Atletico Madrid.”

Atletico are fourth in LaLiga and after two games without a win — defeats in a Copa del Rey semifinal first leg by Athletic Bilbao and in the league by Sevilla — they bounced back with a 5-0 victory over Las Palmas on Saturday. Inzaghi conceded it was difficult to know what to expect from Simeone's side.

“Predicting what will happen tomorrow night is not easy. Seeing Atletico's last games they have changed a lot — I saw the game against Las Palmas and they were very aggressive.

“In the cup it wasn't the same attitude, the penultimate game in Seville was different again. They are a team that dribbles much more than in the past, they have a lot of technique and very good quality players.”

Simeone, who played at Inter before joining Lazio, has been manager at Atletico since 2011, and Inzaghi, whose side are nine points clear at the top of Serie A, said it would be hard to see him lasting as long at one club in Italy.

“This is difficult, I understood it over the years at Lazio and now here at Inter. In 20 days, the opinions on the players, on the coaches change quickly,” the manager said.

“It's useless to think too much, we need to work on principles with these guys who always have a smile on their faces.

“We've done six months in the best possible way, but the most important thing is these three months still to come.” 

This week's Uefa Champions League last 16 first legs

Tuesday:

Internazionale v Atletico Madrid (10pm)

PSV Eindhoven v Dortmund (10pm)

Wednesday:

FC Porto v Arsenal (10pm)

Napoli v Barcelona (10pm)

Reuters

READ MORE

Bafana coach Broos will travel to Burnley if he cannot get answers on Foster

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will try to speak directly to Burnley striker Lyle Foster to get clarity on his situation with the national team and ...
Sport
3 days ago

Ten Hag urges Man United to be more clinical after narrow Luton win

Manchester United must become more clinical in front of goal and put teams to the sword, manager Erik ten Hag said after his side squandered a host ...
Sport
1 day ago

Haaland shows frustration and pushes away TV camera after Chelsea draw

Erling Haaland pushed aside a television camera after the final whistle on Saturday, his frustration spilling over after he took nine shots but ...
Sport
2 days ago

Saka double as Arsenal thrash Burnley 5-0 to go second

Bukayo Saka scored either side of halftime as Arsenal crushed second-bottom Burnley 5-0 at Turf Moor yesterday on Saturday to go second and keep the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Familiar face leading charge for Chelsea at Manchester City

Cole Palmer will try to play the spoiler against his former club when Chelsea visit three-time defending Premier League champions Manchester City in ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘They accused me of asking players for money to be in national team’: Broos on ... Soccer
  2. ‘Broos apologised’: Mokwena ready for meeting and better relationship with ... Soccer
  3. Steve Komphela parts ways with troubled Swallows Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs ‘a special team and I want us to play special football’: Cavin ... Soccer
  5. Olympic swimmers fear load-shedding could pour cold water on medal hopes Sport

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4