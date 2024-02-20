Inter’s Inzaghi unsure what to expect from Atletico and old friend Simeone

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi is looking forward to taking on former teammate Diego Simeone when his side play Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Champions League, but is unsure what to expect from the unpredictable Spanish side.

Inzaghi and Simeone were members of the Lazio side that won a Serie A and Coppa Italia double in 2000. They come face to face on Tuesday when Argentinian brings his Atletico to the San Siro for the first leg of their last 16 tie.

“Clearly, tomorrow it will be a pleasure to see Diego as an opponent again,” Inzaghi said on Monday.

“He was a great teammate, we won in Rome with Lazio, then he went to Atletico, but we never lost sight of each other. It was clear he was going to be a great coach — just look at what he did in 13 years at Atletico Madrid.”

Atletico are fourth in LaLiga and after two games without a win — defeats in a Copa del Rey semifinal first leg by Athletic Bilbao and in the league by Sevilla — they bounced back with a 5-0 victory over Las Palmas on Saturday. Inzaghi conceded it was difficult to know what to expect from Simeone's side.