‘It will mean the world’: Johnson on Kaizer Chiefs’ bid to win Nedbank Cup

Chiefs failed to win the MTN8 and Carling Knockout this season and are trailing runaway DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by a whopping 14 points.
Johnson joined Chiefs in October last year, replacing Molefi Ntseki after a chaotic start to the season, with the former Bafana Bafana coach struggling to turn the club's fortunes around.
“If I was here from the beginning I would say 'guys, there's four trophies on offer and I want to win them all',” said Johnson, who was appointed a few days after Chiefs were knocked out by AmaZulu in the Carling Cup.
“When you have a big following like this club has and are a big institution like this club is, for sure we want to win all the trophies and this is the last one on offer.”
“Let's hope Sundowns lose five games in the league and we have a chance to win the league as well. But in saying that, no disrespect to Sundowns, realistically that's the only trophy that's on offer for all of us and it's the start of the competition.
Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson is desperate to restore his club's glory and wants to use the Nedbank Cup as the start of the journey.
Amakhosi are in an unprecedented trophy drought that stretches back to 2015, but Johnson is adamant the club has an opportunity to restore its dignity by winning the cup they've won a record 13 times since its inception in 1971.
Chiefs' first hurdle in the competition is against Motsepe Foundation Champions outfit Milford FC from Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal. The last 32 match will be played at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg at 6pm on Sunday.
“Personally, it will mean the world to me, Kaizer Chiefs and the massive fans of the club,” Johnson said about what winning Nedbank would mean for Chiefs.
“It will be huge, and I think any club in the PSL puts emphasis on any trophy. I don't think we're different to any other club. I don't think any coach who's worked here before has put emphasis on 'I would like to win this trophy and win that trophy'. I think any coach who works at any club, whatever trophy is available, they will want to win it.”
Ramović drops F-bombs describing call with Mokwena, alleges Sundowns boss lied
“Our emphasis is on this particular competition and this Sunday we're going to play the best we can for this trophy.”
Johnson said there's no way he will be tempted to play Milford with a weak team as he considers all his players ready to play the next game.
“It is probably not the best time,” said Johnson when asked about rotation.
“I don't like the word rotation because we always want to see something different.
“I think if you employ 30 people in your team they should all be ready to play at any time. That's not rotation but it's a matter of you using the right players against the correct opposition or using the right players in what you think is the right way to play against the opposition you're facing.
“That for me is important for all players to understand. Otherwise we always have an A and B team and you ask me 'is it the right time to play (fringe players)'? No, I don't think it is the right time. I think every player is capable of playing on any day.”
