Soccer

Banyana one step from Paris Olympics after seeing off Tanzania

27 February 2024 - 21:26 By Sports Staff
Banyana Banyana's Asanda Hadebe challenges for the ball in the the 2024 Paris Olympic Games third round, second leg qualifying match against Tanzania at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana confirmed their place in the final round of qualifying for the Paris Olympics women's football tournament with their 1-0 second leg win against Tanzania at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

The South Africans won the first leg of the third-round tie 3-0 at Azam Complex Stadium in Mbagala, Tanzania on Friday so progressed 4-0 on aggregate.

Thembi Kgatlana's 58th-minute goal separated the teams in a match where fellow striker Jermaine Seoposenwe went to 100 caps.

The South Africans go through to the fourth and final round. Banyana meet the Super Falcons in Nigeria first and then in SA on dates to be confirmed between April 1 and April 9, with the winners of the tie progressing to the Paris Olympics.

Banyana, the reigning African champions, had a bye through the first round and beat Democratic Republic of the Congo 3-1 on aggregate in the second round.

The summer Olympics are being held from July 26 to August 11.

