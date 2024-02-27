Banyana one step from Paris Olympics after seeing off Tanzania

Banyana Banyana confirmed their place in the final round of qualifying for the Paris Olympics women's football tournament with their 1-0 second leg win against Tanzania at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

The South Africans won the first leg of the third-round tie 3-0 at Azam Complex Stadium in Mbagala, Tanzania on Friday so progressed 4-0 on aggregate.

Thembi Kgatlana's 58th-minute goal separated the teams in a match where fellow striker Jermaine Seoposenwe went to 100 caps.