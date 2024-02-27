Soccer

Riberio hat-trick sees Sundowns compete double over AmaZulu

27 February 2024 - 21:51
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his second goal with teammates in their DStv Premiership win against AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns are slowly but surely strolling to a seventh successive DStv Premiership title after striker Lucas Riberio scored a hat-trick to gift his side a 3-0 victory over AmaZulu on Tuesday night.

Indeed the Brazilians looked like champions elect as they completed a double over Usuthu to go 12 points clear.

Downs coach Rulani Mokwena made four changes from the side that ensured Sundowns qualified for the Caf Champions League quarterfinals beating Mauritian side Nouadhibou 2-0 away on Saturday. 

Ribeiro's strikes in the 48th, 57th and 78th minutes added to the solitary goal he scored in the 1-0 victory against the Durban team in the first round.

Riberio opened the scoring when young Usuthu goalkeeper Olwethu Mzimela failed to hold on to Gaston Sirino's long range shot three minutes into the second half allowing the South American to tap in the rebound.

He doubled his tally after getting an assist from Lebogang Maboe in the 58th minute as Sundowns began to overpower the visitors. 

The striker completed his hat-trick with a strike from just outside the box after receiving a through-pass from Bongani Zungu.

The Brazilian is now two strikes clear at the top of the Premiership scorers' chart with 10 goals in his first season in the Premiership.

MARC STRYDOM | If Chiefs can barely respond to an e-mail request, how will they win a trophy?

Their previous longest spell without a trophy was a season. Now it is nine. That is staggering
Sport
1 hour ago

Sundowns struggled to figure out way past AmaZulu's defence in a first half in which they only had one shot on target. Back from the break they looked a different side as they scored two goals inside the first 10 minutes of the restart. 

Usuthu tried to get back into the game after going down 2-0 but Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams kept his team in the lead when he denied Augustine Mulenga in the 70th minute.

Downs won the league last season with seven matches to go. As they're yet to lose a match in 16 games (three draws and 13 wins) this season, there is a possibility they'll win the title with about 10 matches to go this time if teams close to them continue to drop points.

Mokwena's side host Democratic Republic of the Congo's TP Mazembe at Loftus Stadium on Sunday to compete their Champions League Group A matches. A win for the Brazilians will see them the top the group. 

Usuthu are yet to win a league match this year after suffering a 3-1 defeat away to bottom-placed Cape Town City before the defeat to Sundowns. A win at home against Moroka Swallows on Tuesday will revive 10th-placed Usuthu's hopes of pushing for the top eight or higher. 

