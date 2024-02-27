Riberio hat-trick sees Sundowns compete double over AmaZulu

Mamelodi Sundowns are slowly but surely strolling to a seventh successive DStv Premiership title after striker Lucas Riberio scored a hat-trick to gift his side a 3-0 victory over AmaZulu on Tuesday night.

Indeed the Brazilians looked like champions elect as they completed a double over Usuthu to go 12 points clear.

Downs coach Rulani Mokwena made four changes from the side that ensured Sundowns qualified for the Caf Champions League quarterfinals beating Mauritian side Nouadhibou 2-0 away on Saturday.

Ribeiro's strikes in the 48th, 57th and 78th minutes added to the solitary goal he scored in the 1-0 victory against the Durban team in the first round.