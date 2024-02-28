‘He wants attention’: Sundowns coach Mokwena responds to Ramović

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says his TS Galaxy counterpart Sead Ramović “wants attention”.

Mokwena, speaking after Sundowns went 12 points clear in the DStv Premiership by beating AmaZulu 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night, was responding to a statement by Ramović in a press conference last week.

Ramović's comments were the latest in a mudslinging feud that goes back to when the Galaxy coach accused Mokwena of making excuses in November.

Last week, at a Nedbank Cup press conference at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) offices in Parktown, Mokwena said he called Ramović about the statements, and the Galaxy coach apologised.

The next day, at another Nedbank briefing at the PSL, Ramović, who had not been on the list to speak, dropped multiple F-bombs detailing a phone call the Galaxy coach alleged he received from Mokwena in December.

On Tuesday night Mokwena was initially reluctant to comment, saying, with a hint of sarcasm: “No you don’t need to hear my side of the story. Let’s leave it as it is. He is right, and let’s leave him to be right. I am wrong, I’m the bad guy.”