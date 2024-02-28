‘We have shown we can play with the best’: Ellis as Banyana eye big Nigeria tie

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is hoping to have her best and most experienced players when they take on old nemesis Nigeria to fight for one of Africa's two spots at the Paris Olympics women's football tournament.

Striker and stand-in captain Thembi Kgatlana scored the winner as Banyana beat Tanzania 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night for a 4-0 third round aggregate qualifying victory to set up a mouth-watering meeting with the Super Falcons.

The final round sees Banyana travelling to Nigeria for the first leg before they host the second leg on dates between April 1 and 9.

The match also marked 100 caps for Banyana striker Jermaine Seoposenwe, who was among the scorers in the first leg.

Banyana were the first South African senior national team to beat Nigeria in a competitive match in 2012. Ellis said it important they win the tie against the Falcons after missing out on qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Banyana appeared in the 2012 and 2016 Games.

Full-time captain Refiloe Jane and defender Bambanani Mbane missed the two encounters against Tanzania through injury but Ellis is hopeful that they will both be back when the reigning African champions play the No.1-ranked team on the continent.