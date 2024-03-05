Soccer

Ex-Chiefs defender and TV analyst Siphiwe Mkhonza dies

05 March 2024 - 11:25
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic defender Siphiwe Mkhonza on Tuesday. File photo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic defender and popular TV analyst Siphiwe Mkhonza has died aged 45.

A statement from Mkhonza's family read: “The family of the former Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphiwe Mkhonza confirms he sadly passed on in the early hours of this [Tuesday] morning at home. Mkhonza, affectionately known as 'Dr Mnandi' at his current employer, SABC, was suffering from kidney infection for a long time.

“He was admitted at Charlotte Maxeke [Hospital in Johannesburg] a month ago and was released after showing signs of recovery. Mkhonza was being taken care of by his girlfriend and mother of his three children, Nondumiso Masengemi, at their home in Roodepoort.

“The family wishes to thank his former employer and his colleagues at SABC, fellow football legends from the stable he belonged to and friends for their support during his illness.”

“Mkhonza is survived by his children, his father, Joseph 'Skheshe Kheshe' Mkhonza [who also played for Chiefs], his mom, Phindile Mkhonza, and his brother. The family will communicate further details regarding funeral arrangements.”

Mkhonza began his career at now defunct Celtic in 1999 and turned out for Ria Stars and Lamontville Golden Arrows before joining Chiefs in 2004.

After leaving Amakhosi in 2007 Mkhonza played for SuperSport United, Maritzburg United, AmaZulu and Black Leopards.

He was an analyst on SABC for a number of years after his playing career.

Tributes have started to come in for the likable centre back.

Former SuperSport TV commentator Duane Dell'Oca, who also worked with Mkhonza at SABC, posted on X: “I am devastated by the news of Siphiwe Mkhonza's untimely passing.

“A great player and a joyful man with a zest for life, we had many years of fun together. He was so cool that he commentated with a cap on under his headphones. Condolences to his family and friends. RIP Dr Mnandi.”

Christopher Bongo, who also worked with Mkhonza at SABC, posted: “It is indeed a sad morning in my heart and in Mzansians’ too. We're saying goodbye to a friend, colleague and beloved footballer.

“We woke up with the news of his passing of our brother Siphiwe Mkhonza. May his soul rest in peace. A dieu mon frère, repose en paix, RIP. Only good memories.”

