PODCAST | ‘I have my coaching qualifications’ — Helman Mkhalele on the BBK Unplugged Podcast

05 March 2024 - 09:09
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, on the BBK Unplugged Podcast, speaks about his coaching qualifications, building on Afcon momentum and creating a South African football think-tank. Mkhalele also explains why it's important for Chiefs and Pirates to step up to the plate, how Jomo Sono sold him to Greece and Irvin Khoza sold him to Turkey, and why Bafana will play Andorra. 

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

