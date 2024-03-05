Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, on the BBK Unplugged Podcast, speaks about his coaching qualifications, building on Afcon momentum and creating a South African football think-tank. Mkhalele also explains why it's important for Chiefs and Pirates to step up to the plate, how Jomo Sono sold him to Greece and Irvin Khoza sold him to Turkey, and why Bafana will play Andorra.
PODCAST | ‘I have my coaching qualifications’ — Helman Mkhalele on the BBK Unplugged Podcast
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, on the BBK Unplugged Podcast, speaks about his coaching qualifications, building on Afcon momentum and creating a South African football think-tank. Mkhalele also explains why it's important for Chiefs and Pirates to step up to the plate, how Jomo Sono sold him to Greece and Irvin Khoza sold him to Turkey, and why Bafana will play Andorra.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
WATCH | Helman Mkhalele: The Bafana wingman from heaven
Helman Mkhalele: The Bafana wingman from heaven
‘I love that guy’: Bafana boss Broos on his bromance with Mkhalele
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos