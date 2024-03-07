Why Johnson believes Chiefs have a chance at derby win against Pirates

The natural energy players experience when they play in the Soweto derby is what gives Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson confidence his team may get something in Saturday's DStv Premiership matchup against old foes Orlando Pirates.

Johnson also believes his team will be buoyed by a midweek win.

The arch-rivals meet at FNB Stadium (3.30pm) after contrasting results in their midweek fixtures. Chiefs lifted some of the pressure they have been under beating Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 while the much-favoured Pirates got a shock result being held to a 1-1 home draw by last-placed rookies Cape Town Spurs at Orlando Stadium.

It was those results that saw Johnson coming to Thursday's derby press conference in Sandton more relieved and confident than his Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro, who was still disappointed his team spurned a chance to move to second on the log.