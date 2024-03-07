Soccer

Why Johnson believes Chiefs have a chance at derby win against Pirates

07 March 2024 - 17:31
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson during the Soweto derby press conference at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johanneburg on Thursday.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The natural energy players experience when they play in the Soweto derby is what gives Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson confidence his team may get something in Saturday's DStv Premiership matchup against old foes Orlando Pirates.

Johnson also believes his team will be buoyed by a midweek win.

The arch-rivals meet at FNB Stadium (3.30pm) after contrasting results in their midweek fixtures. Chiefs lifted some of the pressure they have been under beating Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 while the much-favoured Pirates got a shock result being held to a 1-1 home draw by last-placed rookies Cape Town Spurs at Orlando Stadium.

It was those results that saw Johnson coming to Thursday's derby press conference in Sandton more relieved and confident than his Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro, who was still disappointed his team spurned a chance to move to second on the log.

Chiefs started 2024 in worse form than Pirates, failing to score in their first three matches in all competitions before 19-year-old striker Wandile Duba produced a beauty to give Amakhosi victory over Arrows on Tuesday.

Going into Saturday's derby there is not much separating the Soweto giants sides. Pirates are in fifth place (30 points after 19 matches) and Chiefs in sixth (29 from 19) and both are far from assured of even securing a spot in one of the Caf club competitions next season. 

The sides finishing first and second in the Premiership earn a spot in the Caf Champions League the third-placed side plays in the Caf Confederation Cup alongside the winners of the Nedbank Cup.

Both Pirates and Chiefs have been blowing hot and cold in the league, giving clubs like Stellenbosch FC, Cape Town City and SuperSport United more belief that they can fill the two spots below leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are galloping to a seventh successive title.

Johnson sounded confident of Chiefs attaining one of the Caf spots, saying the result in Saturday's derby will be key. Amakhosi are out of the Nedbank Cup, knocked out by first division Milford FC two weeks ago.

“Yes, that [competing in Caf competitions] is one of our objectives,” he said. “It's been the club's objective for a long time now and if we're able to win this one on Saturday it will give us a lot more to play for.

“We want to end as high as we can in the league. If we get a positive result on Saturday it will put us into good standing going to the next 10 games we'll have left in the PSL.”

