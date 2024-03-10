Warriors on warpath with second T20 win against Dolphins

The Warriors notched a second bonus-point victory in as many matches as they thumped the Dolphins by seven wickets in their CSA T20 Challenge match in Durban on Sunday.

An attacking 42 off 27 balls by opener Jiveshan Pillay was the catalyst to propel the Warriors to the top of the table after two impressive performances.

Pillay's knock included four boundaries and two sixes as he shared a 69-run opening partnership with Matthew Breetzke (31 off 25) to get maters off to a flying start for the Warriors, who reached their target of 122 inside 15 overs.

Breetzke and Pillay needed just 39 balls for their 50-run stand, which included four boundaries and two sixes and came in the seventh over.

The visiting skipper was undone by Ottniel Baartman, who saw a catch off his bowling completed by Okuhle Cele. Breetzke struck three boundaries and a six.