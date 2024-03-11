“There are a lot of trophies that are shared between SuperSport and Sundowns both in the league and cups. So the prestige is there. But it's difficult to compare because the other one [Soweto derby] has the emotions and historical background.
“The other one is emotions from the recent success of both teams. You go to a space where you compare the Milan derby for example [AC Milan and Inter Milan], with a game between Roma and Lazio [Rome derby], it's completely different.
“Of course, a derby is a derby ... everyone wants to dominate and have the bragging rights of a city.”
The win against Chippa on Saturday saw Sundowns stretch their lead at the top of the log table after goals by Teboho Mokoena and Tashreeq Matthews.
Mokwena was full of praise for his players, saying they are playing far better than last season. “It was a very good team effort in the first half,” he said.
“And we were a little bit inconsistent with the performance, maybe even giving the ball away cheaply and presenting chances for Chippa.
“I have to thank the players for being there for the team and also being there for me because I think the first half they played was how I felt this entire week. They were there and that's good.”
Fixtures
DStv Premiership -
Tuesday: Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm)
Nedbank Cup -
Wednesday: AmaTuks v Swallows, Tuks (7pm)
Thursday: Sekhukhune v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba Stadium (7pm)
Friday: Milford v Stellenbosch, Princess Magogo Stadium (7pm)
Saturday: Chippa United v Ravens, Buffalo City Stadium (3pm); Richards Bay v SuperSport United, King Zwelithini Stadium (3pm); Orlando Pirates v Hungry Lions, Orlando Stadium (6pm)
Sunday: D'General v Galaxy, Free State Stadium, Mamelodi Sundowns v Maritzburg United, Lucas Moripe Stadium (6pm)
Derbies are different, says Rulani before Sundowns-SuperSport duel
Coach praises his team after victory over Chippa
Image: Lee Warren
As they prepare to host SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (Tuesday) at 7.30pm, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says it's difficult to compare the Soweto and Tshwane derbies.
Mokwena watched the Soweto derby on Saturday when Orlando Pirates edged Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 at FNB Stadium. While he has been on the bench for the Buccaneers in the derby in the past, Mokwena said the emotions and history make the difference.
Sundowns will look to continue their winning run against a side that last beat them in the DStv Premiership on September 2 2022, when they face one another tomorrow.
“It's difficult to compare the derbies because the Soweto derby has a lot of history, while the Tshwane derby doesn't have much history,” Mokwena told the media after his side beat Chippa United 2-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
“I think in terms of emotions, the rivalry is there. It's a rivalry, that's why it's called the derby. And over the years, both teams have been extremely successful, especially in the present history.
“There are a lot of trophies that are shared between SuperSport and Sundowns both in the league and cups. So the prestige is there. But it's difficult to compare because the other one [Soweto derby] has the emotions and historical background.
“The other one is emotions from the recent success of both teams. You go to a space where you compare the Milan derby for example [AC Milan and Inter Milan], with a game between Roma and Lazio [Rome derby], it's completely different.
“Of course, a derby is a derby ... everyone wants to dominate and have the bragging rights of a city.”
The win against Chippa on Saturday saw Sundowns stretch their lead at the top of the log table after goals by Teboho Mokoena and Tashreeq Matthews.
Mokwena was full of praise for his players, saying they are playing far better than last season. “It was a very good team effort in the first half,” he said.
“And we were a little bit inconsistent with the performance, maybe even giving the ball away cheaply and presenting chances for Chippa.
“I have to thank the players for being there for the team and also being there for me because I think the first half they played was how I felt this entire week. They were there and that's good.”
Fixtures
DStv Premiership -
Tuesday: Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm)
Nedbank Cup -
Wednesday: AmaTuks v Swallows, Tuks (7pm)
Thursday: Sekhukhune v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba Stadium (7pm)
Friday: Milford v Stellenbosch, Princess Magogo Stadium (7pm)
Saturday: Chippa United v Ravens, Buffalo City Stadium (3pm); Richards Bay v SuperSport United, King Zwelithini Stadium (3pm); Orlando Pirates v Hungry Lions, Orlando Stadium (6pm)
Sunday: D'General v Galaxy, Free State Stadium, Mamelodi Sundowns v Maritzburg United, Lucas Moripe Stadium (6pm)
MORE:
Hugo Broos includes Khanyisa Mayo in final Bafana squad
Bafana coach Hugo Broos hopes to meet PSL boss Irvin Khoza ‘this week’
Some Chiefs players from Soweto were not welcoming to those from other townships: Ndlanya
‘I didn’t see it’: Johnson plays down Chiefs fans’ missiles after derby defeat
POLL | Were Kaizer Chiefs fans justified in hurling missiles to express their frustration?
I don’t want my players to be mice: Chiefs coach Johnson on Petersen exchange
Rare instance of Pirates edging Chiefs in stands made the difference: Riveiro
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos