Soccer

TS Galaxy attacker Bernard Parker cleared to start full contact training

12 March 2024 - 11:04
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
TS Galaxy attacker Bernard Parker has been cleared to start full contact training.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Veteran TS Galaxy attacker Bernard Parker has been cleared by doctors to start full contact training in a move that significantly boosts his chances of playing competitive football before end of the season. 

The former Bafana Bafana attacker has been out of action since October last year when he suffered a badly broken leg in an over-the-top challenge by Bongani Zungu during Galaxy’s 5-4 Carling Knockout penalty shoot-out win against Mamelodi Sundowns. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning, Parker expressed his excitement that he has finally been given the green light to train with his teammates. 

“I have been doing non-contact training with the ball and have been cleared to do full contact training with the rest of the squad,” he said. 

“Once I have been cleared by the physio in terms of strength and the physical trainer for fitness, I could be available for selection. It is usually a six-week fitness cycle and I have been training for the past two months, so I think I should be ready to play within the six-week period.  

“Most definitely I may play before the end of the season.” 

Players who have recovered from horrific injuries are usually scared of getting stuck into tackles but Parker said he is raring to go. 

“I am more than ready to come back and compete again because the doctor said this leg will be stronger than the other one. I am more eager to go into tackles to test myself and I can’t wait.” 

During the sometimes lonely rehabilitation process, Parker said he pulled through because of support from family, teammates, coaches, supporters and staff at TS Galaxy. 

“What helped me get through this was my strong mindset and the support and love I got from family and fans at large. That support motivated me to work on myself while going through rehabilitation. 

“The other thing was the support of the team and technical team. They said I must relax and stay at home but I decided to come to the team to watch training sessions and do light upper body work and physiotherapy on the side. 

“The best decision I made was to immediately work on it, instead of sitting at home and eating and gaining weight, falling into depression. I didn’t give that a chance.” 

Parker said there is some work to be done but he is close to returning to competitive football. 

“It is definitely a yes from the doctor. He is impressed with the rehabilitation process. He is impressed at how the bone has formed in its place and it is strong. For me it is continue working hard on strengthening and fitness. 

“The doctor said because I have lost a lot of muscle on the injured leg, I will have to build it so it is as strong as the other one. 

“The muscle strength has to be the same because if not it is going to give complications with my knee and hip but so far so good and I am ready to train with my teammates.”

