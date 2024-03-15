‘You can’t replace him’: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena on Themba Zwane

As the years goes by, the debate about who will replace ageing Themba Zwane is intensifying and his Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is not going to try because it is a near impossible task.
The irrepressible and highly decorated "Mshishi", who is widely regarded as the best player of his generation, has turned 34 and it is inevitable South African football is going to witness his decline in the coming years.
He is still strong for the Brazilians and Bafana Bafana, and Hugo Broos is again going to rely heavily on him when the Fifa World Cup qualifiers resume in June.
“You can’t replace him. One of the greats of South African football, who happens to be a family member, always says to me your biggest mistake is to put Themba Zwane on the bench," said Mokwea.
Zwane, who was an integral part of the Bafana squad that finished third at Afcon, is one of the most successful players in the Premier Soccer League with seven league titles, and he tasted success on the continent with one Champions League and Super Cup winners medal.
“Every time Sundowns doesn’t play well, I get that message and you speak of a man who has unearthed some of the greatest football players in the country’s history and he was also one of the greatest players himself.
“Dr Jomo Sono always tells me you can’t replace Themba Zwane, he is a generational talent and he is a good person. When we took him off against SuperSport United, he didn’t whine.
“Themba Zwane comes running off the pitch, he is not dragging his feet and that for me is an indication of how great he is. Mshishi does know how good he is. It will be another 10 to 15 years until you find someone who will play and maybe surpass Mshishi.
“I am not going to attempt to replace Mshishi because it is impossible.”
Recently, Broos spoke glowingly about Zwane and pointed to Orlando Pirates creative midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi as a possible replacement for him in the national team.
Broos is planning for the 2026 Fifa World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada and it is not clear if he will be contention if Bafana qualify.
“From what I have seen from him, he can be the one for the future,” said Broos about Maswanganyi.
“I saw him play last Wednesday and after the game I spoke to Helman (Mkhalele) about him and I saw him again on Saturday in the Soweto derby where he played a good game.
“This is what I want to see from him in Bafana. If he can achieve that level with us, he can be someone for the future and someone who can replace Themba Zwane.
“I am not thinking about replacing Themba for now but we have to plan for it because he will be around 36 or 37 in 2026. Let’s hope Maswanganyi is the one and we have solved that problem for the future.”
‘You can’t replace him’: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena on Themba Zwane
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
