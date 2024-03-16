Pirates thump Hungry Lions to stay on course to defend Nedbank Cup

Orlando Pirates are still very much on course to defend the Nedbank Cup after advancing to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Pirates were 4-0 winners over first division side Hungry Lions at Orlando Stadium despite a stuttering start.

Lions' defender Morena Monaheng was unlucky to see his attempted clearance beating his own keeper Glen Baadjies in the 21st minute for Bucs’ opening goal.

Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa doubled Pirates’ lead in the 66th minute at a time in which the visitors, who finished the match with 10 men, were pushing for an equalizer.

Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng added the third the 72nd minute before Mabasa completed his brace with a wonder strike taken just outside the area in the fourth minute of added time.