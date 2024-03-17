Soccer

Diallo’s last-gasp extra time winner sends Man U past Liverpool into semis

17 March 2024 - 20:43 By Lori Ewing
Amad Diallo of Manchester United raises his shirt to the crowd, which later results in a red card to the player, as he celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fourth goal in their FA Cup quarterfinal win against Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday night.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Amad Diallo scored deep in extra time after Marcus Rashford made amends for a bad miss to lift Manchester United to a breathless 4-3 victory over north west rivals Liverpool and into the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday.

United's victory at Old Trafford kept alive their only hope of silverware this season and spoiled Liverpool's dreams of hoisting four trophies in manager Juergen Klopp's final season with the team.

Scott McTominay gave United a 10th-minute lead but Liverpool turned the game on its head with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah before half time.

Antony's 87th-minute for United, however, sent the game into extra time when Harvey Elliott netted to cheers from Liverpool's 9,000 travelling fans.

But 12-times FA Cup winners United — who are four places below Liverpool in the Premier League — kept their foot on the gas and Rashford, who had missed a sitter late in normal time made it 3-3 in the 112th minute.

Alejandro Garnacho and Diallo then found themselves on a breakaway with Diallo firing home the winner to a deafening roar from the Old Trafford faithful. He was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card for his celebrations.

Reuters

