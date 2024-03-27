Mainoo gives England something different: Southgate after Belgium draw
Kobbie Mainoo gives England a different profile of midfield player, manager Gareth Southgate said on Tuesday as he weighs up his options for Euro 2024 after his side salvaged a late 2-2 draw against Belgium at Wembley.
Jude Bellingham struck in stoppage time to earn an impressive England a 2-2 draw with Belgium after a Youri Tielemans double had threatened a smash and grab victory in an entertaining friendly.
Manchester United's Mainoo, 18, who made his debut as a substitute in England's 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Saturday, impressed again in a midfield three with Bellingham and Arsenal's Declan Rice with a performance that earned strong praise from his manager.
“He gives us a different profile of midfield player to anything else we’ve got and we’re really pleased with what he's done,” Southgate said. “You can’t believe his age really.
“His attributes are there for everybody to see, that ability to receive under pressure and ride challenges, to manipulate the ball in tight areas.”
Southgate also singled out West Ham's Jarrod Bowen and Brentford's Ivan Toney for praise, both of whom may have forced their way into England's 23-man squad for the upcoming European Championship in Germany.
Toney, who started up front in captain Harry Kane's absence, scored England's first equaliser, converting from the penalty spot after being brought down by Jan Vertonghen after excellent build-up play from Mainoo and Bellingham.
“At 18 I was probably playing on the Xbox and he is out there being a man and playing for England,” Toney said of Mainoo on Sky Sports News. “He just glides with the ball and I'm sure there's more to come from him and he will go right to the top.”
Injuries to several first-team regulars have hampered Southgate's squad, but he acknowledged the benefits of being able to offer other players more game time.
“Definitely some players have emerged positively from the opportunities they've had,” he said. “So we’ve perhaps got more depth in one respect, but the injuries are a concern.”
Also on Tuesday night, Brazil's Lucas Paqueta scored a penalty deep in added time to rescue a fortunate 3-3 draw with Spain in an ill-tempered friendly at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
The hosts dominated proceedings early on and youngsters Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams were a constant menace running in the channels.
It was the 16-year-old Yamal who earned Spain a contentious penalty in the 12th minute as he went down under a challenge from Joao Gomes after fine individual play on the right wing. The replay showed there was minimal contact.
Spain captain Rodri stroked home from the spot to put the hosts in front and Dani Olmo extended their lead in the 36th minute, nutmegging two Brazilian defenders before firing into the top corner.
However, Rodrygo reduced the deficit before the break after a mistake by goalkeeper Unai Simon and teenager Endrick came off the bench to equalise from a corner four minutes into the second half.
The tackles flew in as the tension mounted, and one foul from Endrick on Marc Cucurella had Spain's players demanding a straight red card.
Spain got back in front in the 86th minute after another contentious refereeing decision that sparked fury on the visitors' bench, with stadium security forced to intervene.
Portuguese referee Antonio Nobre awarded a penalty for a challenge by Lucas Beraldo on Dani Carvajal inside the box, and Rodri fired his spot-kick into the middle of the goal.
However, Brazil managed to level again five minutes into added time when Galeno was fouled inside the box and Paqueta stroked home from the spot, celebrating with the entire Brazil bench, as if it were a competitive match.
Niclas Fuellkrug headed in an 85th minute goal to give Euro 2024 hosts Germany a 2-1 comeback victory over Netherlands in their friendly in Frankfurt and make it two victories from two matches in the past four days.
The result gave the Germans another big shot of confidence after Saturday's 2-0 win against France, as they look to field a battle-worthy team for the tournament on home soil after years of disappointing international performances.
It was also the first time in his six internationals in charge that coach Julian Nagelsmann, who took over in September, earned back-to-back wins.
They had scored after only seven seconds in their 2-0 win over France on Saturday but this time it was their opponents who struck after four minutes with Joey Veerman volleying in after a mistake by defender Maximilian Mittelstaedt.
The hosts, who had more than 70% possession in the first half-hour, levelled seven minutes later with Mittelstaedt making amends with perfectly curled shot into the top corner.
France rallied from an early deficit to beat Chile 3-2 thanks to goals from Youssouf Fofana, Randal Kolo Muani and Oliver Giroud in a friendly at Stade Velodrome in Marseille.