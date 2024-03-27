Mainoo gives England something different: Southgate after Belgium draw

Kobbie Mainoo gives England a different profile of midfield player, manager Gareth Southgate said on Tuesday as he weighs up his options for Euro 2024 after his side salvaged a late 2-2 draw against Belgium at Wembley.

Jude Bellingham struck in stoppage time to earn an impressive England a 2-2 draw with Belgium after a Youri Tielemans double had threatened a smash and grab victory in an entertaining friendly.

Manchester United's Mainoo, 18, who made his debut as a substitute in England's 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Saturday, impressed again in a midfield three with Bellingham and Arsenal's Declan Rice with a performance that earned strong praise from his manager.

“He gives us a different profile of midfield player to anything else we’ve got and we’re really pleased with what he's done,” Southgate said. “You can’t believe his age really.

“His attributes are there for everybody to see, that ability to receive under pressure and ride challenges, to manipulate the ball in tight areas.”