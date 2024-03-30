Soccer

Arteta wants Arsenal to embrace massive moment against Guardiola's Man City

30 March 2024 - 08:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) wants his team to enjoy the moment in Sunday's Premier League clash against a Manchester City coached by Pep Guardiola.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) wants his team to enjoy the moment in Sunday's Premier League clash against a Manchester City coached by Pep Guardiola.
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants his team to enjoy the moment in Sunday's Premier League clash against a Manchester City side he believes have pushed the level of the game globally and who have the world's best coach in Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal, who face an anxious wait to see if Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes will be fit for the match, top the Premier League table with 10 games to go in a nail-biting title race on 64 points, while holders City are third on 63.

Liverpool are second with 64.

A victory would end Arsenal's nine-year winless drought at the Etihad and be a massive boost to their title hopes.

“We've done a lot already to be in the position that we are and now we have to embrace and enjoy the moment and go for it,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.

"(City) have raised the bar in this league, I think in football in general, to a level that hadn't been seen before,” he added. “And that's the beauty of the sport, that makes you better, that challenges you more and you have to keep up with that pace. And that's what we are trying to do.”

The Gunners have kept pace and more in recent weeks, winning their last eight league games while scoring an astounding 33 goals.

Arteta was an assistant under Guardiola at City before taking the managerial reins at Arsenal, and the two Spaniards' friendship goes back to their days as players.

Sitting in opposing dugouts, however, has meant a change in their relationship.

“It has to change, (but) my admiration for him certainly not,” Arteta said of Guardiola.

“My opinion is he is the best coach in the world by a mile and he's one of the nicest people I have met in football.

“But our roles at the moment are where they are and it has to adapt to the situation. Probably I would prefer to (beat) somebody else that I don't have those feelings (of friendship for), but it is not a choice.

“We both want to win. We know each other very well and I will prepare the game to win it.”

Arsenal were the form team in the league heading into the international break, and Arteta hopes they can quickly regain any lost momentum.

“You cannot (maintain momentum), that momentum is gone,” he said.

“Now everybody's back, everybody's so positive about what is coming and looking forward to it.

“I was watching everybody walk in the building and I love the energy,” he added.

“I loved their smiles, they were glad to be back. They were actually wanting to train yesterday.”

Arteta revealed forwards Saka and Martinelli and centre back Gabriel have not trained since the team returned from the break, but that there is a chance they could play.

Mainoo gives England something different: Southgate after Belgium draw

Kobbie Mainoo gives England a different profile of midfield player, manager Gareth Southgate said on Tuesday as he weighs up his options for Euro ...
Sport
3 days ago

Saka withdrew from the England squad with a hamstring injury, while Martinelli (foot injury) and Gabriel (Achilles) were not involved with Brazil.

“There is a chance,” Arteta said.

“They haven't trained but tomorrow we have another session.”

Arteta supported Ben White's decision to make himself unavailable for England selection when asked about the criticism the defender has received.

“I think he has received a lot of love and just have to see what his team mates and everybody in football thinks of him, people have respected his decision and hopefully one day he is prepared to represent his country in the best possible way,” said Arteta.

“But that's completely up to him.”

READ MORE

Ukraine raise country’s spirits with Euro 2024 qualification

Ukraine's qualification for the Euro 2024 soccer finals has cheered a country suffering hardship in its conflict with Russia and for a few weeks in ...
Sport
3 days ago

Argentina’s Di Maria threatened by drug gangs in hometown — report

Argentina forward Angel Di Maria received a threat at his family home on the outskirts of Rosario early Monday morning, local media reported, amid a ...
Sport
4 days ago

Brazil boss predicts big things for teenager Endrick after England win

Brazil expect prodigy Endrick to play a big role for club and country after the teenager made headlines by coming on to score his first goal for the ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We are not here to make up the numbers’: Sundowns coach Mokwena ahead of clash ... Soccer
  2. ‘I don’t see Sundowns winning the league next season’: ex-Bafana star Brighton ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | ‘Themba Zwane is one of the best I've seen’: Former Bafana goalkeeper ... Soccer
  4. ‘Just tell him to dance and ski on the pitch and sit back’: Pitso lauds Themba ... Soccer
  5. After Fifa Series heroics, new Bafana star Mokwana plays down the hype Soccer

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion