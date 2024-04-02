Soccer

Premier League refereeing not good enough, says Burnley boss Kompany

02 April 2024 - 18:31 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is shown a red card by referee Darren England in their Premier League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Refereeing standards in the Premier League have dropped this season, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said, joining in widespread criticism of the officiating after a number of controversial decisions.

Kompany's side were reduced to 10 men against Chelsea on Saturday, the Belgian boss being shown a red card for protesting against a spot-kick decision.

The relegation-threatened club, 19th in the table with eight games left, drew 2-2 at Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster, who made a return from injury recently, made his first start for Burnley in just under a month and played 70 minutes, providing an assist.

“The frustration comes from that it's a succession of mistakes and it is always debatable,” Kompany said on Monday.

“The effect is on points and on our season, I suppose all of that kind of gives you a feeling of being more angry, but when the next moment comes I have to do my best [to not react]. I hope it doesn't happen again this season.

“I keep saying what I think, I won't shy away from it. I have said it to the officials, that the refereeing has not been good enough this season. I have said that in a constructive way.

“Last year I said English refereeing was the best in the world, I felt there was always common sense being applied — this year I have not felt like this.”

The former Manchester City captain said he apologised to the officials after the Chelsea game.

Burnley host 10th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

“All we're asking is to have an opportunity, so if between now and the end of the season we have one opportunity, that's enough for us,” Kompany said.

“We will just fight and work as hard as anyone to get that opportunity, but the next eight games don't define the club.”

Reuters

