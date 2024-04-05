Swallows enjoy a good points advantage over Richards Bay and Spurs with the three of them having the same number of games, but Nyatama said his team are not out of the woods yet. “I don’t think so,” was his response when asked if their superior points advantage gives him comfort.
Nyatama has Augustine Mahlonoko in his new-look Swallows, the former Pirates attacker having returned to professional football after he fell by the wayside.
“The boy is still young [22], we just need to help him to regain confidence because he is talented and there is no doubt about that. Let's give him a chance, let’s try to help the boy because there have been a lot of negatives and he has seen a lot of ups and downs.
“He is also here to see if he can take his career to another level and Swallows is a good team for him.”
Last season Swallows produced a relegation escape act. Nyatama said the squads from 2022-2023 to this campaign are not the same.
“If you look at the squad we have this season it is young and inexperienced. You have Ntsiki Ngqongqa at left-back; Lwanda Mbanjwa; Jacob Everson, who never played in the PSL; Augustine Mahlonoko and Ronald Sanou, who are still young and learning.
“The squads are not the same but we have to work with those who are here.”
Musa Nyatama reveals Moroka Swallows’ target: to avoid relegation
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Moroka Swallows caretaker coach Musa Nyatama is targeting 32 points in the league, which he believes will be enough to save the club from relegation.
Swallows have a chance to land a telling blow in the race to avoid the drop when they meet fellow battlers Richards Bay FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3pm).
On Wednesday, the Dube Birds produced a spirited performance to hold Orlando Pirates to a 1-1 draw at Dobsonville Stadium. Lindokuhle Mtshali opened the scoring for the Birds in the first half and Patrick Maswanganyi equalised after the break.
The share of the spoils moved Swallows to 13th spot in the DStv Premiership with 25 points and they have some breathing space as they have moved away from the automatic relegation zone.
Swallows are 13 and 11 and points better than bottom of the log Cape Town Spurs and second from bottom Richards Bay. They need seven more points from their remaining eight matches to get to Nyatama's desired 32-point mark, which is usually enough to avoid the drop.
“We have to check the log standings and which teams we are still going to play — we still have Mamelodi Sundowns who are flying high and Stellenbosch who are doing well,” the former Sundowns, Bloemfontein Celtic and Birds midfielder said.
“We also still have to play against Richards Bay and Royal AM who are fighting for their lives and it is not going to be easy. The short-term goal is to try to get to at least 32 points and the other matches we will see if we can get maximum points.
“We are still down there but the mission is to survive relegation.”
