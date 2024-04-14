Chippa beat Galaxy then are drawn to meet Orlando Pirates in Nedbank semis

Chippa United pulled off an impressive 2-0 away win against TS Galaxy in Sunday's Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Mbombela Stadium then were drawn to meet Orlando Pirates in the semifinals.

Stellenbosch FC, who stunned SuperSport United with a 4-0 quarterfinal victory at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday, were drawn to meet Mamelodi Sundowns.

Downs needed a 4-3 penalty shootout victory to beat first division Pretoria University FC in Friday night's quarter at Lucas Moripe Stadium after a 1-1 scoreline.