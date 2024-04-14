Soccer

Chippa beat Galaxy then are drawn to meet Orlando Pirates in Nedbank semis

14 April 2024 - 17:56 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chippa United's players celebrate wining their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Chippa United's players celebrate wining their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Chippa United pulled off an impressive 2-0 away win against TS Galaxy in Sunday's Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Mbombela Stadium then were drawn to meet Orlando Pirates in the semifinals.

Stellenbosch FC, who stunned SuperSport United with a 4-0 quarterfinal victory at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday, were drawn to meet Mamelodi Sundowns.

Downs needed a 4-3 penalty shootout victory to beat first division Pretoria University FC in Friday night's quarter at Lucas Moripe Stadium after a 1-1 scoreline.

Defending champions Pirates beat AmaZulu 4-2 in their quarter at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Chippa and Stellies will have home ground advantage. Dates and venues of the semifinals will be announced by the PSL later.

Sunday's match ended in high drama. In the 88th minute, with the score at 1-0 to Chippa, Nigeria international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved Galaxy defender Pogiso Sanoka's penalty.

Moments later Chippa were awarded a penalty by referee Olani Kwinda at the other end, which substitute Roscoe Pietersen buried to make it 2-0 seconds into added time and seal the result.

Earlier Bienvenu Eva Nga gave Chippa the lead in tjhe 30th.

Nedbank Cup semifinal draw:

Chippa United v Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC v Mamelodi Sundowns

READ MORE

‘I cannot tell you’: Riveiro on why Pirates suddenly enjoying avalanche of goals

Jose Riveiro was cagey on the reasons why Orlando Pirates have suddenly scored 11 goals in their last two games, including dumping AmaZulu out of the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Pirates join Downs, Stellies in Nedbank Cup semifinals

Makhehlene Makhaula came back to haunt his former club AmaZulu FC as he, Patrick Maswangany and Kabelo Dlamini scored goals that put Orlando Pirates ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Williams penalty shoot-out hero again as Sundowns progress to Nedbank Cup semis

Ronwen Williams was the shoot-out hero again for Mamelodi Sundowns as he saved two penalties as they beat University of Pretoria 4-3 to book a place ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Arena Sports Show: Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on the state of Chiefs, Nedbank Cup and more

In the 14th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe ‘Click Click Bang’ Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘Definitely’ a different Kaizer Chiefs coach next season: Kaizer Jnr

Kaizer Motaung Jnr says there will “definitely” be a new Kaizer Chiefs coach next season.
Sport
3 days ago

Safa in discussions to build a stadium in the Northern Cape: Jordaan

The South African Football Association (Safa) is in discussions with the Northern Cape government to build a football stadium in the province.
Sport
6 hours ago

Safa president Danny Jordaan vows to take Hawks to the cleaners

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan came out of the ordinary congress on Saturday in fiery mood as he vehemently ...
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Tatjana Smith shines in 100m final then says she was nursing injury Sport
  2. ‘Definitely’ a different Kaizer Chiefs coach next season: Kaizer Jnr Soccer
  3. Ultra marathon queen Steyn wins fifth-successive Two Oceans, Khonkhobe reigns ... Sport
  4. Williams penalty shoot-out hero again as Sundowns progress to Nedbank Cup semis Soccer
  5. Safa in discussions to build a stadium in the Northern Cape: Jordaan Soccer

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial