Brazil great Romario to play for Rio de Janeiro team at 58

Retired Brazil striker Romario has registered as a player for America-RJ, the Rio de Janeiro state second division side the 58-year-old is now president of, and is set to make a return to the sport 15 years after he stopped playing.

Romario, who retired in 2008 and became America's sporting director in 2009, played for Brazil in two World Cups. He score five goals to guide them to victory at USA 1994 under Carlos Alberto Parreira, who later coached Bafana Bafana as hosts of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

In 2009, he briefly came out of retirement to play 22 minutes for America, his late father's favourite team, in a match that crowned them champions of Rio de Janeiro's second division.