Soccer

Exit from Europe can help Liverpool focus on league, says Klopp

19 April 2024 - 09:45 By Shifa Jahan and Lori Ewing
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk looks dejected after losing their Europa League quarterfinal against Atalanta on aggregate after the second leg at Stadio Atleti Azzurri in Bergamo, Italy on Thursday night.
Image: Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Liverpool's elimination from the Europa League quarterfinals can help them focus on their Premier League title chase, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Trailing 3-0 to Atalanta after the first leg at Anfield, Mohamed Salah's early penalty in the return match on Thursday gave Liverpool a 1-0 victory in Italy but Klopp's side went out 3-1 on aggregate.

“Disappointed that we did not go through but not frustrated or angry. Now we can focus on the league and that's what we will do,” Klopp said.

“We have a few days to recover and then we play Fulham, which will be tricky but we will give our absolute all. That's our competition now.”

Third-placed Liverpool are level with Arsenal on 71 points but trail on goal difference. Leaders Manchester City have 73 points.

Klopp said he was not concerned about Salah's form when asked about the forward's performances in recent games.

“The penalty was super-convincing, a super penalty; then the next chance, that was obviously unlucky but it is not the first time he missed a chance like that.

“I am not particularly concerned. That's what strikers do, that's what happens to strikers, it's how it is.”

Atalanta;s progression levelled another huge blow to Liverpool's dreams of a fairy-tale ending in manager Klopp's final season.

Liverpool got off to a quick start in Italy as talisman Salah scored from the penalty spot in the seventh minute, fuelling hope that a remarkable comeback was in the making.

But while Klopp's men looked little like the shaky side who were steamrollered by Atalanta at Anfield, Gian Piero Gasperini's team held on in what the manager had called the biggest game in the team's history to earn a semifinal place.

Reuters

