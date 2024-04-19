Soccer

POLL | Can Pirates punish AmaZulu with four goals again?

19 April 2024 - 12:17 By TIMESLIVE
Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates celebrates scoring during the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on April 13 2024 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart
Image: Darren Stewart

There is much anticipation for the Orlando Pirates game against AmaZulu in the battle for the DStv Premiership on Saturday as the last time the two sides met was an entertaining six-goal thriller.

Bucs punished AmaZulu at their home ground, Moses Mabhida Stadium, with a 4-2 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win last weekend.

Pirates' attacking midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi scored two goals and Kabelo Dlamini and Makhehleni Makhaula also found the back of the net, solidifying the final score. Usuthu’s goals came from Hendrick Ekstein and Taariq Fielies.

AmaZulu will again clash with the Buccaneers on their home turf at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday at 5.30pm. 

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro's team have been flaunting a parade of goal scoring lately. A week before the Moses Mabhida Stadium game, Pirates won 7-1 against Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium. The team occupies third spot on the Premier Soccer League table with 37 points.

AmaZulu trail with 28 points, 12th on the log. Coach Pablo Franco Martín's team's performances in recent weeks have not seen as many goals as Pirates'. On April 7, AmaZulu beat Cape Town City FC by 1-0. A game before that, the team drew 0-0 against Polokwane City.

