“Knowing Richards Bay are not in a good position on the log, we are going to Durban to get maximum points and we haven't won in a long time, so we as team we are looking forward to the game.
“We need to fight as a team."
Relegation-threatened Bay, in second-last place in the Premiership, will be highly motivated after winning their previous match against Moroka Swallows 1-0 to move five points clear from bottom side Cape Town Spurs.
This weekend's fixtures
DStv Premiership
Saturday: Golden Arrows vs Royal AM, Mpumalanga Stadium (3pm); Sekhukhune United vs Cape Town Spurs, Peter Mokaba Stadium (5pm); Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu, Orlando Stadium (5.30pm); SuperSport United vs Chippa United, Lucas Moripe Stadium (8pm)
Sunday: Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs, King Zwelithini Stadium (3pm); Polokwane City vs Cape Town City, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (3pm); TS Galaxy vs Stellenbosch FC, Mbombela Stadium (5.30pm)
CAF Champions League semifinal, first leg
Saturday; Esperance de Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Stade Olympique, Tunis (9pm SA time)
Wounded Kaizer Chiefs look to stop the rot against Richards Bay
With the wounds of their embarrassing DStv Premiership defeats to Chippa United and Stellenbosch FC still fresh, Kaizer Chiefs will be desperate to avoid a third successive loss when they visit Richards Bay FC at Durban's King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Chiefs cannot afford another loss as they could find themselves dropping out of the top eight if teams below them collect points in their respective matches.
The eighth-placed Glamour Boys have not won in their past four matches, registering three defeats and a draw.
They are level on 30 points with Golden Arrows and lead Chippa United and Polokwane City in 10th and 11th place by a solitary point.
What should be concerning for interim coach Cavin Johnson is his side failed to score in their past three matches against Cape Town City, Stellenbosch and Chippa. The last time they found the back of the net was in their 3-2 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby, where Ashely du Preez scored a brace.
Du Preez admitted he should be doing better in front of goals and help the club win matches.
“My form at the moment, I can do way better. I get a lot of chances each game and the last time I scored was in the derby,” Du Preez told Chiefs' media department.
“That was a good boost for me and I can look back at that game and go to Durban against Richards Bay and try to do the same thing, create chances and convert them.”
Du Preez expects a tough encounter from the Natal Richboyz.
Luke Fleurs and Ellis Park: Kaizer Chiefs grappling with tragedy again
