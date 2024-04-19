Soccer

Wounded Kaizer Chiefs look to stop the rot against Richards Bay

19 April 2024 - 11:41
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ashley du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs has promised his team will end their winless streak in the DStv Premiership.
Ashley du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs has promised his team will end their winless streak in the DStv Premiership.
Image: Gallo Images

With the wounds of their embarrassing DStv Premiership defeats to Chippa United and Stellenbosch FC still fresh, Kaizer Chiefs will be desperate to avoid a third successive loss when they visit Richards Bay FC at Durban's King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Chiefs cannot afford another loss as they could find themselves dropping out of the top eight if teams below them collect points in their respective matches.

The eighth-placed Glamour Boys have not won in their past four matches, registering three defeats and a draw.

They are level on 30 points with Golden Arrows and lead Chippa United and Polokwane City in 10th and 11th place by a solitary point.

What should be concerning for interim coach Cavin Johnson is his side failed to score in their past three matches against Cape Town City, Stellenbosch and Chippa. The last time they found the back of the net was in their 3-2 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby, where Ashely du Preez scored a brace.

Du Preez admitted he should be doing better in front of goals and help the club win matches.

“My form at the moment, I can do way better. I get a lot of chances each game and the last time I scored was in the derby,” Du Preez told Chiefs' media department.

“That was a good boost for me and I can look back at that game and go to Durban against Richards Bay and try to do the same thing, create chances and convert them.”

Du Preez expects a tough encounter from the Natal Richboyz.

Luke Fleurs and Ellis Park: Kaizer Chiefs grappling with tragedy again

On Thursday, Chiefs had to wrestle with a dual tragedy — one fresh in the loss of a young player, the other fading into memory
Sport
3 days ago

“Knowing Richards Bay are not in a good position on the log, we are going to Durban to get maximum points and we haven't won in a long time, so we as team we are looking forward to the game.

“We need to fight as a team."

Relegation-threatened Bay, in second-last place in the Premiership, will be highly motivated after winning their previous match against Moroka Swallows 1-0 to move five points clear from bottom side Cape Town Spurs.

This weekend's fixtures

DStv Premiership

Saturday: Golden Arrows vs Royal AM, Mpumalanga Stadium (3pm); Sekhukhune United vs Cape Town Spurs, Peter Mokaba Stadium (5pm); Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu, Orlando Stadium (5.30pm); SuperSport United vs Chippa United, Lucas Moripe Stadium (8pm)

Sunday: Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs, King Zwelithini Stadium (3pm); Polokwane City vs Cape Town City, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (3pm); TS Galaxy vs Stellenbosch FC, Mbombela Stadium (5.30pm)

CAF Champions League semifinal, first leg

Saturday; Esperance de Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Stade Olympique, Tunis (9pm SA time)

READ MORE

POLL | Who should be Kaizer Chiefs' new coach?

Is Manqoba Mngqithi the right man to help resurrect Kaizer Chiefs?
Sport
4 days ago

‘Definitely’ a different Kaizer Chiefs coach next season: Kaizer Jnr

Kaizer Motaung Jnr says there will “definitely” be a new Kaizer Chiefs coach next season.
Sport
1 week ago

Luke Fleurs was going to make Chiefs debut against Chippa: Kaizer Jnr

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was in line to make his long-awaited debut against Chippa United before he met his untimely death at the hands of ...
Sport
1 week ago

MARC STRYDOM | Sundowns’ fatigue a concern against Esperance, and PSL scheduling not helping

Given how many matches Mamelodi Sundowns are playing as they compete in six competitions in 2023-24, progressing far in almost all of them, the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns sweat on fitness of Teboho Mokoena ahead of Esperance clash

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena will be hoping influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena is available for their crunch Champions League semifinal ...
Sport
2 days ago

All you need to know about Esperance and Sundowns’ semifinal away leg

Downs will have high hopes in their semifinal tie against Espérance to be played in Tunis on Saturday night
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wind denies Akani Simbine a shot at more 100m history in Maritzburg Sport
  2. MARC STRYDOM | Sundowns’ fatigue a concern against Esperance, and PSL ... Soccer
  3. Kolisi, Etzebeth, Tau, Neuschäfer, Steyn up for prizes at SA Sports Awards Sport
  4. Sundowns star Morena expects fireworks in packed stadium in Tunis Soccer
  5. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Morgan Gould on muti, state of Chiefs, missing 2010 WC Sport

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...