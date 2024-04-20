Clasico at Real Madrid last chance for dejected Barcelona to rescue season

The last chance saloon has opened its doors early for Barcelona as they travel to the capital on Sunday aiming to hold off Real Madrid's LaLiga title run in a desperate effort to stay alive in the race for the only remaining major silverware they can win.

Barca hosted Paris St-Germain in their Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday after 13 games unbeaten, including six consecutive wins, in all competitions.

However, they went from heaven to hell in 90 minutes and were left licking their wounds after a heartbreaking 4-1 defeat.

After winning 3-2 in Paris and taking a 1-0 lead with an early Raphinha goal in the return, the Catalans collapsed after going down to 10 men just before the half-hour mark and allowed PSG to fight back and secure a 6-4 aggregate victory.

To make their pain worse, Barca fans had to endure watching bitter rivals Real progress in the competition with a dramatic shoot-out win at holders Manchester City on Wednesday.