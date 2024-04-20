Haaland a doubt for FA Cup semifinal due to muscle injury, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is uncertain whether Erling Haaland will feature in Saturday's FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea after his prolific striker asked to leave Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal with a muscle injury.

Guardiola subbed both Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne off ahead of extra time in a surprise move in City's penalty shoot-out loss to Real Madrid that extinguished their hopes of capturing the treble for a second successive season.

“Erling felt something, a muscular issue,” Guardiola said on Friday. “We will see.

“Kevin felt exhausted, so tired, after five months out injured (at the start of the season), so that's normal.”

It is not surprising, Guardiola added, that his players are feeling the effects of a gruelling schedule, which is a byproduct of the team's success.