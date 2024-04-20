“Obviously, we want to win every game,” Ten Hag told reporters on Friday. “So when we don't win we are disappointed, are frustrated, sure, but we know also we can beat the best teams. When we play to our levels, we can achieve really high highs.”
Man United facing huge challenge in FA Cup semifinal, says Ten Hag
Numerous poor performances have left the squad seventh in the Premier League standings
Image: Dylan Martinez
Manchester United are one win away from a second successive FA Cup final appearance, which could go a long way in salvaging a disappointing season for Erik ten Hag's side, though the manager said Sunday's semifinal would be a huge challenge.
United meet Championship side Coventry City at Wembley after beating Liverpool in a thrilling FA Cup quarterfinal match last month that went to extra time.
That memorable game at Old Trafford, however, was one of United's few positive results amid numerous poor ones that have left the squad seventh in the Premier League standings.
“Obviously, we want to win every game,” Ten Hag told reporters on Friday. “So when we don't win we are disappointed, are frustrated, sure, but we know also we can beat the best teams. When we play to our levels, we can achieve really high highs.”
A victory on Sunday would set up a final against the winner of Saturday's clash between Manchester City and Chelsea. City edged United 2-1 in last year's final.
“Last season was last season. We want to achieve every season, we want to win trophies, we have a big opportunity because we are in a semifinal but it's a huge challenge,” said Ten Hag, whose job future has been the subject of speculation this season.
Ten Hag expects to have Antony and Scott McTominay back from injury on Sunday, and is hopeful about defender Harry Maguire.
“We have some problems. Harry had a small injury so he hasn't trained so far this week, but now he is back on the pitch,” the manager said. “We expect him back in team training today. He will be available for Sunday, I hope.”
Ten Hag insisted United will “move on” from Alejandro Garnacho's controversial social media activity after last weekend's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. The 19-year-old winger liked posts that criticised Ten Hag after the manager took the Argentine off at halftime.
“Alejandro is a young player, has to learn a lot. He apologised for it and after that we move on,” Ten Hag said.
United’s neighbours Manchester City must use the pain of their Champions League exit as motivation to achieve something special in the final weeks of the season, said defender Kyle Walker.
Last season's treble winners suffered a 4-3 penalty shoot-out loss to Real Madrid in their Champions League quarterfinal at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
Pep Guardiola's side are two points ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool in the league with six games remaining.
“It hurts and we've got to feel the pain. We've got a massive run-in for the Premier League, a really big game against Chelsea and we have to take this as motivation to go on and do something special.,” said Walker.
“It is a great opportunity to take this hurt and fire from our belly ... We owe it to the fans and as a group of players we've worked too hard to throw it away now.”
Reuters
