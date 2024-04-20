Sundowns concede single-goal advantage to Esperance in away leg

Mameloli Sundowns' weary legs seemed a factor in conceding a single-goal advantage in their Caf Champions League semifinal tie as hugely experienced and pedigreed Esperance Tunis won the first leg in Tunis 1-0 on Saturday night.

Brazilian Yan Sasse's 41st-minute strike separated the teams at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi.

The tie, though, remains wide open, though perhaps slanted towards the Tunisian outfit as Downs have to find the energy to produce a win by two goals in Friday's second leg at Loftus Versfeld. Crazily, the Brazilians have to honour a DStv Premiership fixture against Sekhukhune United first at the same venue on Tuesday.

Sundowns were playing their staggering 46th match this campaign as they compete across a staggering six competitions in 2023-24.

The questionable scheduling of midweek matches before both legs of the Champions League semifinal by the Premier Soccer League has also raised eyebrows. Esperance had played two games this month before the first leg and Downs five. The Tunisian club, who played their 29th game of the season in the first leg, have no midweek domestic games to distract them.