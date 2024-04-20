Soccer

Sundowns concede single-goal advantage to Esperance in away leg

20 April 2024 - 23:21
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Houssam Ghacha of Esperance Tunis in their Caf Champions League semifinal first leg match at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Rades, Tunisia on Saturday night.
Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Houssam Ghacha of Esperance Tunis in their Caf Champions League semifinal first leg match at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Rades, Tunisia on Saturday night.
Image: Mehrez Toujani/BackpagePix

Mameloli Sundowns' weary legs seemed a factor in conceding a single-goal advantage in their Caf Champions League semifinal tie as hugely experienced and pedigreed Esperance Tunis won the first leg in Tunis 1-0 on Saturday night.

Brazilian Yan Sasse's 41st-minute strike separated the teams at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi.

The tie, though, remains wide open, though perhaps slanted towards the Tunisian outfit as Downs have to find the energy to produce a win by two goals in Friday's second leg at Loftus Versfeld. Crazily, the Brazilians have to honour a DStv Premiership fixture against Sekhukhune United first at the same venue on Tuesday.

Sundowns were playing their staggering 46th match this campaign as they compete across a staggering six competitions in 2023-24.

The questionable scheduling of midweek matches before both legs of the Champions League semifinal by the Premier Soccer League has also raised eyebrows. Esperance had played two games this month before the first leg and Downs five. The Tunisian club, who played their 29th game of the season in the first leg, have no midweek domestic games to distract them.

That, and Sundowns' heavy legs as results were hard to come by in recent matches, made for a less than ideal situation as they took on a crack side like Esperance — Champions League winners four times including as recently as 2018 and 2019 — in front of 60,000 supporters in Tunis.

That Downs coach Rulani Mokwena put out a line-up that was not 100% his strongest on Saturday night must have been part down to those factors.

Most notably Teboho Mokoena — hero of Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal this year and his club's most important midfielder — had not recovered from the injury that saw him limp off in Downs' 2-2 DStv Premiership draw against Moroka Swallows in Dobsonville on Monday.

Mokwena started Thembinkosi Lorch in right midfield as he appeared to hold substitute Thapelo Morena back to add energy at the end.

Despite the disadvantages, Sundowns remain in the tie. They have overturned away leg defeats before — notably in the inaugural African Football League where they lost 2-1 against Wydad Athletic in the first leg of the final and won 2-0 at home to lift the trophy in November.

There was a touch of over-elaboration in Downs' first real attack in the 14th but it ended with Thembinkosi Lorch teeing up Marcello Allende to shoot over from the right edge.

Moments later Lucas Ribeiro was marginally offside running through and volleying thunderously onto the crossbar.

At the other end Sundowns panicked in their box. Ronwen Williams attempted to play out via a pass to Mothobi Mvala in a crowded area who was dispossessed to allow midfielder Houssem Tka to hit the left upright then try again from the rebound, cleared off the line by Divine Lunga.

Downs were under pressure as Esperance’s Brazilian forward duo — Rodrigo Rodrigues with a sublime snap through-pass and Yan Sasse beating offside and finishing at the second take after Ronwen Williams first saved — produced the opener.

Sundowns had three good chances to equalise early in the second half.

Ribero beat a player in the middle and fed Lorch on the right who blasted his volley over on the run. Zwane back-heeled on the right of the box to tee up Lorch, whose low strike across the face from a tight angle was inches wide.

The Brazilians had their best opportunity of the match just before the hour when Lorch fed Zwane in who forced a stop from close range from Esperance's 19-year-old goalkeeper Amanallah Memmiche.

Mokwena introduced Peter Shalulile for Zwane in the 69th and 10 minutes later a slew of fresh legs in Morena, Thapelo Maseko and Neo Maema for Lorch, Lunga and Ribeiro.

But Downs could not land the sucker punch and Esperance were content to close shop and settle for a single-goal lead to bring to Pretoria.

READ MORE

MARC STRYDOM | Sundowns’ fatigue a concern against Esperance, and PSL scheduling not helping

Given how many matches Mamelodi Sundowns are playing as they compete in six competitions in 2023-24, progressing far in almost all of them, the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Mazembe frustrated in Lubumbashi as Ahly take goalless scoreline to Cairo

Reigning African champions Al Ahly SC will be happy to take a 0-0 draw to the return leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal after holding ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Sundowns’ past five matches prepared them for Esperance: Hlompho Kekana

Legendary Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says Downs will have used their close encounters in their games leading up to the Caf Champions ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns brace for Esperance fans ranked in ‘top five on the continent’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says he has an idea of the level of noise and intimidation his team will have to contend with from Esperance ...
Sport
11 hours ago

All you need to know about Esperance and Sundowns’ semifinal away leg

Downs will have high hopes in their semifinal tie against Espérance to be played in Tunis on Saturday night
Sport
2 days ago

More refereeing drama as Orlando Pirates edge 10-man AmaZulu

There was no revenge for AmaZulu, and instead the Durban club would have had further grumbles with match officials as a controversial red card played ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Wounded Kaizer Chiefs look to stop the rot against Richards Bay

With the wounds of their embarrassing DStv Premiership defeats to Chippa United and Stellenbosch FC still fresh, Kaizer Chiefs will be desperate to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns sweat on fitness of Teboho Mokoena ahead of Esperance clash

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena will be hoping influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena is available for their crunch Champions League semifinal ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Wayde van Niekerk returns to his first love in winning style at SA champs Sport
  2. Wind denies Akani Simbine a shot at more 100m history in Maritzburg Sport
  3. Akani Simbine keeps his 100m crown as he reclaims old Mr Cool image Sport
  4. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Morgan Gould on muti, state of Chiefs, missing 2010 WC Sport
  5. Sundowns brace for Esperance fans ranked in ‘top five on the continent’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...