Soccer

WATCH LIVE | Funeral service for Luke Fleurs

20 April 2024 - 09:50 By Timeslive
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Friends, fans and followers of the game have been invited to online coverage of the funeral service honouring footballer Luke Fleurs.

The service will be broadcast live from the New Apostolic Church in Tafelsig, Cape Town.

It's a time for family, friends, and loved ones to come together at 10am on Saturday, April 20 2024 to celebrate Fleurs' life and legacy.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Scenes from the memorial for Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs

The memorial for slain Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs was attended by players of the club, management, technical staff, supporters and members of ...
Sport
1 week ago

Fraternity struggles with Kaizer Chiefs player's hijacking death

Luke Fleurs' teammates devastated by promising player's untimely death at the hands of gunmen in Florida
News
1 week ago

‘He was in the mould of Lucas Radebe': Kaitano Tembo recalls Luke Fleurs

Talented footballer had hoped he could revive his career with Amakhosi
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wayde van Niekerk returns to his first love in winning style at SA champs Sport
  2. Wind denies Akani Simbine a shot at more 100m history in Maritzburg Sport
  3. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Morgan Gould on muti, state of Chiefs, missing 2010 WC Sport
  4. Sundowns’ past five matches prepared them for Esperance: Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  5. Wounded Kaizer Chiefs look to stop the rot against Richards Bay Soccer

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...